Groups urge end to 'blue slip' tradition as judicial nominations slow















(Reuters) - A coalition of progressive groups is calling on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin to end a tradition that allows senators to block the president's judicial nominees for district courts in their states.

Currently, senators must return so-called "blue slips" indicating their support for any district court nominee from their state for the nomination to advance to a committee vote. The 33 groups, including the American Constitution Society, Alliance for Justice and Demand Justice, said home state senators' opposition should only block a nomination if a senator was not consulted by the White House on the candidate.

"Adopting this even-handed approach today would preserve home state senators’ role in the process while not allowing Republicans to delay or veto candidates in bad faith," the letter released Wednesday reads. The groups noted that the same rule was used when Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden chaired the judiciary committee when he was a senator.

Senate Republicans ended the blue slip tradition for appeals court picks under the Trump administration.

The letter noted that 41 of the 45 current district court vacancies in states with a Republican senator do not have nominees. The groups also asked Durbin to adopt other reforms, including requiring senators to say why they're withholding blue slips.

In a statement, Durbin spokesperson Emily Hampsten did not directly address the proposed reforms, but said that some nominees for seats in states with Republican senators have had hearings and that "more are to come."

Durbin has so far been resistant to calls to scrap blue slips for district court nominees, even after Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith withheld hers for the nomination of Scott Colom for a district court seat in Mississippi.

Durbin has instead urged Republican senators to meet with the White House and negotiate on judges named for seats in their states. The White House has also recently stepped up its efforts to meet with senators, deploying Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and White House counsel Stuart Delery to discuss possible judicial nominees.

The Biden White House has slowed down in nominating judges, announcing four new picks for district courts on Wednesday. Senate Democrats have also been hampered in advancing nominees by the health-related absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who sits on the judiciary committee, but top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he's hopeful she will return next week.

The Senate confirmed six judges this week, including LaShonda Hunt to the Northern District of Illinois on Thursday.











