Gun groups lose bid to block California ban on gun marketing to children

Summary

Summary Law firms Judge finds law restricts commercial speech to promote state interest

Ruling is second time a judge has rejected challenge to the law















(Reuters) - Several pro-hunting and shooting sports groups have lost their initial bid to block a recently enacted California law banning gun marketing that is attractive to minors.

U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd in Sacramento late Thursday found that the groups were not likely to succeed in their challenge and so were not entitled to a preliminary order stopping the state from enforcing the law while their case is pending.

The plaintiffs, which include youth shooting sports program So Cal Top Guns Inc and hunting group Safari Club International, claimed that the law attempted to restrict speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Drozd, however, said the law sought to regulate commercial speech, which states may do in order to advance a compelling state interest.

"The court concludes that there is ample documentation of the serious and ever-increasing problem of gun violence involving minors, and the state has a substantial interest in addressing that problem," Drozd wrote.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs and the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure, AB 2571, into law last July, citing the need for new laws "as the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections." Newsom's office cited gun manufacturer Wee 1 Tactical's advertising of an AR-15 meant for kids as an example of why the law was needed.

The legislation cleared the state's legislature days after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on June 23 ruled the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects a person's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The gun groups sued a month later over the law. They said it restricted true, non-misleading speech, since minors can possess guns with parents' permission in some circumstances.

The publisher of a youth shooting magazine and several gun-rights groups had filed a separate, similar challenge in Los Angeles federal court in July. A federal judge there denied their motion for a preliminary order blocking the law in October, and they are appealing.

The case is Safari Club International et al v. Bonta, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 2:22-cv-01395.

For plaintiffs: Michael Reynolds of Snell & Wilmer

For California: Deputy Attorney General Gabrielle Boutin

Read more:

Gun groups challenge California ban on firearms marketing to kids

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights, strikes down New York law











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.