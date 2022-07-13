Gun rights group sues to block New York assault weapons ban

Discarded bullet shell cases are seen at Master Class Shooting Range in Monroe, New York, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Law firms Related documents Law bans possession of semiautomatic weapons like AR-15s

Group cites recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry licenses

(Reuters) - A national gun rights group has sued New York in an effort to block the state's ban on assault weapons saying it violates the right to bear arms under the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip, New York, the Firearms Policy Coalition said that, while the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld the ban, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down the state's law on concealed carry permits had recognized a broader right to own guns.

"The arms targeted by New York's ban are ordinary arms, kept by ordinary people for ordinary — but extremely important – purposes, including the fundamental right to an effective self-defense," FPC counsel Matthew Larosiere said in a statement.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York banned assault weapons, defined as guns with certain features that may include a folding stock and a secondary grip for the non-trigger hand, in 2013. In 2015, the 2nd Circuit rejected a challenge to the ban, finding that it did not infringe on the core protections of the 2nd Amendment and that it served a public purpose.

FPC, however, said in its lawsuit that the Supreme Court's ruling last month in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, had explicitly rejected the kind of interest-balancing that the 2nd Circuit had used in upholding the ban.

The Bruen ruling struck down a law requiring people to demonstrate that they had a particular need to carry a concealed gun in order to get a permit.

New York has since loosened its permitting laws to comply with the decision, but has imposed new bans on guns in many public places. The Supreme Court ruled that state could still restrict guns in "sensitive places."

The case is Vanchoff v. James, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 2:22-cv-04075.

For FPC: David Thompson and William Bergstrom of Cooper & Kirk

For the state: not available

