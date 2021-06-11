Gym holding co. claims Gordon Rees wasn’t authorized to settle N.Y. AG case

Law firms Akerman See all

(Reuters) - Last February, Gordon Rees Scully & Mansukhani signed a settlement agreement with the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James to resolve the AG’s allegations that New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts gyms were fleecing customers during the pandemic, charging illegal dues for shuttered clubs and rebuffing members who tried to cancel their memberships.

The settlement agreement called for the gyms’ parents, Town Sports International Holdings and Town Sports International LLC, to relinquish a $250,000 surety bond that TSI Holdings had posted in 2015.

Gordon Rees signed the deal for both TSI Holdings and TSI LLC. But in a new complaint in New York State Supreme Court, TSI Holdings contends that it had replaced Gordon Rees before the AG settlement was struck. The holding company’s current lawyers at Akerman allege that TSI Holdings told Gordon Rees it had been replaced before the AG deal was signed, but, according to the complaint, Gordon Rees nonetheless executed the agreement without the holding company’s consent.

The suit seeks a declaration to void the settlement and an injunction to block the AG from getting hold of the $250,000 bond.

Gordon Rees lawyers Donald Derrico and Gregory Brescia didn’t respond to my email queries. The New York AG told my colleague Jon Stempel that the new suit was “yet another desperate attempt” by TSI Holdings to “evade responsibility for defrauding New Yorkers during the pandemic.” The AG’s spokesperson called the new suit “frivolous” and said the AG intends to enforce the settlement agreement.

So did Gordon Rees still represent TSI Holdings when it signed the AG deal? Based on what the New York AG told a bankruptcy court judge in April in TSI LLC’s Chapter 11 case, there is more controversy on that question than the Akerman suit would lead you to believe.

TSI Holdings is a public company that owned TSI LLC’s membership interests. TSI LLC filed for bankruptcy protection in Manhattan in September 2020. It subsequently sold its assets to a group of lenders.

The New York AG filed her complaint against both the holding company and the LLC several days after the LLC entered Chapter 11. (The AG said the automatic stay on litigation did not apply because the AG was exercising her police powers.) James’ office immediately contacted the LLC’s bankruptcy lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis to find out if the LLC would agree to a restraining order prohibiting it from charging fees from customers who had tried to cancel their memberships. The AG’s office was informed that Gordon Rees would be handling James’ case.

The law firm first proposed a settlement of James' case, on behalf of both the LLC and the holding company, in October 2020, according to the AG’s filing in the bankruptcy. After months of discussions, Gordon Rees and the AG reached a deal in February 2021 that called for the LLC and the holding company to forfeit the $250,000 bond. They filed that agreement in the AG’s case on March 3.

Hours later, Akerman lawyer Massimo D’Angelo called the AG to say that he, and not Gordon Rees, represented the holding company and that TSI Holdings hadn’t authorized the settlement. (D'Angelo did not immediately respond to my request for comment.) The AG’s office, which had no previous notice of Akerman’s involvement, called the lead Gordon Rees partner on the case, Derrico, while D’Angelo was still on the line.

Derrico, according to the AG’s filing in the LLC’s bankruptcy, “repeatedly stated in unequivocal terms that Gordon Rees was and continued to be TSI Holdings’ attorney and was duly authorized to enter into the settlement.”

Akerman asked the AG to modify the terms of the deal to release potential claims against the CEO of the holding company. The AG refused, pointing out that the CEO wasn’t a defendant in its case and that, as far as James’ office knew, Gordon Rees was still counsel to the holding company.

Akerman then filed an appearance in the AG’s case in Manhattan State Supreme Court. It also asked the court to stay consideration of the proposed settlement, contending that Gordon Rees didn’t check the deal with TSI Holdings before signing the deal. Gordon Rees, for its part, agreed to withdraw as counsel to the holding company in the AG’s case -- but said the holding company’s assertion that it wasn’t authorized to sign the deal was “not only untrue, but a blatant falsehood.” Despite the controversy, the settlement was approved in Manhattan State Supreme Court the day after it was filed.

Akerman turned to the bankruptcy court, where it filed a March 10 motion to block the AG’s settlement. The AG’s response, which argued that TSI Holdings had no standing to file the motion, described the circumstances of the holding company’s last-minute change of lawyers. (If TSI Holdings was upset about forfeiting the $250,000 bond, the AG said, it should sue Gordon Rees.) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi denied Akerman’s motion in April.

TSI Holdings’ new complaint is a bit vague about when, exactly, the company dropped Gordon Rees and brought in Akerman. The settlement agreement Gordon Rees signed in the AG's case is dated Feb. 26. The holding company’s new suit does not specifically say that Gordon Rees was no longer its counsel on that date, alleging only that TSI Holdings made the decision to bring in Akerman in “late February” and notified Gordon Rees “at about that time.”

The holding company’s CEO, however, said in an accompanying affidavit that he told Gordon Rees about Akerman before the settlement and was “shocked” when he saw the press release announcing the deal. “Gordon Rees unilaterally executed the stipulation without TSI Holdings’ consent,” he asserted. “Gordon Rees executed the stipulation purportedly on TSI Holdings’ behalf without the authority to do so.”

We’ll see whether his account – or the alternative version from the AG and Gordon Rees -- holds up.

(By Alison Frankel)

