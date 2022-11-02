Harvard can't force insurer to cover $15 mln in race-case defense costs - judge

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday ruled Harvard University waited too long to ask an insurer to cover up to $15 million of its expenses from defending its race-conscious admissions policies in a high-profile case now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled in favor of a unit of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd just two days after the nation's high court heard a case involving Harvard that could spell the end of the consideration of race in college admissions.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Ivy League school, represented by Marshall Gilinsky of Anderson Kill, did not respond to a request for comment.

Harvard sought coverage from its primary insurer, an AIG Inc unit, soon after a lawsuit was filed in 2014 alleging that its adoption of race-conscious admissions policies that help Black and Hispanic applicants discriminate against Asian Americans.

The race-based lawsuit contends Harvard's actions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

That case was filed by Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum. It also filed a similar case against the University of North Carolina, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday with Harvard's.

In the lawsuit against Zurich filed last year, Harvard said the costs of defending the student group's challenge and a related government investigation had already exceeded the $25 million limit in AIG's policy, which had a $2.5 million deductible.

Harvard said defense costs exceeding those limits should have been covered by its secondary insurer Zurich, but the insurer refused, saying the policy required Harvard to give notice of a claim no later than Jan. 30, 2016, yet the university waited until May 23, 2017 to do so.

Harvard's lawyers countered that Zurich "surely knew" about the high-profile case and "technical noncompliance" with the notice requirement should not provide Zurich with an "escape hatch."

But in a four-page ruling, Burroughs said it was "clear that Zurich’s lack of prejudice, or constructive, or even actual knowledge would not change Harvard’s obligation to provide notice in full compliance with the terms of the Policy."

Harvard's legal expenses dwarf that of Students for Fair Admissions, which has spent less than $8 million pursuing the cases, tax filings show. UNC said it had incurred $24.4 million in expenses through mid-July.

Harvard is being represented in the race case by lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr including Seth Waxman, who argued for it during Monday's Supreme Court proceedings.

The case is President and Fellows of Harvard College v. Zurich American Insurance Co, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cv-11530.

For Harvard: Marshall Gilinsky, Ethan Middlebrooks and Jade Sobh of Anderson Kill

For Zurich: Andrew Margulis and Andres Avila of Ropers Majeski; and Paul Muniz of Donovan Hatem

