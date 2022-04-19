Harvard Law joins schools holding make-up commencements for 2020 grads

Banners for Harvard Law School fly during the inauguration of Lawrence Bacow as the 29th President of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary Many 2020 law graduates have waited nearly two years for in-person ceremonies

Most law schools had virtual commencements in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun

(Reuters) - When it comes to law school commencement, it’s better late than never.

Harvard Law School is the latest to announce plans for a make-up ceremony for students who graduated in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to settle for online celebrations, joining Georgetown, Stanford and others. Harvard Law will hold a special commencement ceremony May 29 for its 2020 and 2021 graduates featuring Senator Elizabeth Warren, who taught at the school for nearly two decades before taking office in 2013.

Warren will speak with law dean John Manning about the importance of lawyers in society.

Since the fall of 2021, a number of law schools have held delayed in-person graduation ceremonies in order to give graduates an opportunity to gather and mark their accomplishments. Washington and Lee University School of Law was among the first to hold a standalone commencement re-do. Its class of 2020 had a virtual ceremony in May of that year but gathered on campus more than 500 days later in September 2021 to celebrate. Duquesne University School of Law hosted a December ceremony for its 2020 grads.

Some law schools, including those at Rutgers University, the University of St. Thomas and Albany Law School took a slightly different tack by holding in-person commencements last May for their classes of 2020 and 2021 combined.

More than 500 people attended the University of California Hastings College of the Law’s delayed commencement for its 2020 graduates, held this month at a wedding and event space in San Francisco. It was nearly two years since their actual graduation, but some attendees opted to wear their caps and gowns.

Georgetown University is holding a May 29 ceremony for 2020 grads who attended its graduate and professional schools, including the law school. Stanford Law School has planned a June 11 ceremony for its classes of 2020 and 2021.

Harvard Law’s Class of 2020 virtual commencement ceremony featured remarks from civil rights leader Bryan Stevenson, and graduates were told an in-person gathering was expected “after the global health crisis recedes.”

Warren was also Harvard’s Class Day speaker in 2021 and urged graduates to use their degrees for good.

“You may choose to use it quite profitably helping clients who are already rich and powerful get richer and more powerful,” she said. “But my own advice is to respectfully ask you to consider other paths where the need is great.”

