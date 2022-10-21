Hastings law school fight is not a typical namesake reckoning















(Reuters) - Forever.

That’s how long the state of California pledged that University of California, Hastings College of the Law would bear the name of its founder Serranus Hastings after he donated $100,000 in gold coins in 1878 to launch the school.

Forever, as it turns out, means 144 years.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation changing the school’s name to the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco -- the culmination of restorative justice effort that the school says came “in recognition of the harms done by the school’s founder against the Yuki Indians in the Round Valley and Eden Valley region” of Northern California.

Now, six of Hastings’ heirs and a group of alums are suing to un-do the name change, filing a breach of contract suit against the state and school officials earlier this month in San Francisco Superior Court, as my colleague Karen Sloan reported. They claim the school’s founder is the victim of “modern-day cancel-culturalists,” wrongly cast as the mastermind behind the massacre of hundreds of Native Americans.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Theodore Boutrous, who represents the school, countered in a statement that “no one is being canceled,” and that the name change “was the result of a 5-year deliberate and transparent process.”

The school, which counts Vice President Kamala Harris among its alumni and is currently ranked No. 51 by U.S. News and World Report, is not unique in grappling with the legacy of its namesake.

Several other law schools have also moved to change their names, distancing themselves from once-esteemed donors or honorees.

In 2020, for example, the University of California Berkeley School of Law stripped the name Boalt Hall from its main building after racist writings by namesake John Henry Boalt, a 19th century attorney whose widow gave money to the school, came to light.

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law in 2021 dropped Chief Justice John Marshall from its name, pointing to his “role as a slave trader, slave owner of hundreds of slaves, pro-slavery jurisprudence, and racist views.”

Likewise, the board of trustees at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law will vote next month on removing “Marshall” from its name.

And last month, the University of Richmond voted to change the name of its law school from T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law because the tobacco businessman, whose family donated money to the school after his death in 1889, owned slaves.

The Hastings renaming is considerably more complicated though.

That’s because Serranus Hastings, who was also first chief justice of the California Supreme Court and the state’s third attorney general, bargained for the name in exchange for his gold. The school “shall forever be known and designated as the Hastings College of the Law,” a state law enacted on March 26, 1878, decreed, as well as stipulating that one of his heirs or representatives would always have a seat on the board of directors.

By and large, history then forgot him. The school's dean, David Faigman, told me that over the years alums were sometimes asked, “So where is Hastings, California?” by people who assumed the name referred to a place, not a person. “It wasn’t like Washington or Jefferson or Madison or John Marshall,” he said. “People didn’t know anything about Serranus Hastings.”

That began to change in 2017 when a series of newspaper articles dug into the law school founder’s role as a “promoter and financier of Indian-hunting expeditions in the 1850s,” as one San Francisco Chronicle op-ed put it.

Hastings’ heirs and alumni members of the Hastings College Conservation Committee say that’s not a fair or accurate description of his role. Now-retired Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Richard Flier, who earned his J.D. from Hastings in 1971, told me that historical accounts show that Hastings was concerned about the loss of his livestock when he petitioned the state to form a militia.

According to a white paper by historian Brendan Lindsay that was commissioned by the school, Hastings offered to “finance the operations of the company until state or federal funds could reimburse those efforts" -- though the plaintiffs say there's no direct proof that he actually fronted the money.

That militia, the Eel River Rangers, massacred hundreds of Yuki people, the plaintiffs acknowledge. But Flier said that investigators at the time never accused Hastings of any wrongdoing.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Dhillon Law Group, which has handled high-profile cases on behalf the Republican National Committee and other right-leaning groups. Also representing the plaintiffs are Michael Yamamoto LLP and the Center for American Liberty, a nonprofit organization that bills itself as a defender of civil liberties.

They argue that the state made a contract with Hastings that has now been breached, and that his heirs have standing akin to beneficiaries of a trust to enforce it.

They want the Hastings name restored to the school. If that doesn’t happen, they claim they’re entitled to “not less than the present value of the $100,000 worth of gold coin” that founded the law school. (The present value is unclear, but the gold -- an estimated 5,280 troy ounces -- is worth about $8.6 million today, not counting interest.)

Boutrous counters that “none of the plaintiffs is a party to the alleged contract or has rights under it. We’ve never seen a case decided by a court that distant relatives can enforce an alleged contract 150 years after it was formed.”

The alums may have an argument that Hastings was not directly to blame for the massacres, but it's undeniable that he set in motion something terrible.

As Faigman put it, “The bottom line is, do we want to honor Serranus Hastings with the name of a distinguished law school today in 21st century America?” he said. “The answer is no.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.