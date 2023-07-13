Hawaii law allowing suits against gun industry challenged by gun rights group

Summary

Similar laws in other states also face legal challenges

(Reuters) - A gun industry group has asked a federal court to block a Hawaii law allowing state officials and private citizens to sue gun makers and sellers over gun violence, the latest in a string of challenges to similar state laws around the country.

The lawsuit, filed in Hawaii federal court on Wednesday by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, claims that the law violates the right to bear arms under the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as well as a federal law restricting private lawsuits against gun companies.

The office of Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green, a Democrat, signed the disputed law in May. It forbids gun companies from selling "abnormally dangerous" products and requires them to "enforce reasonable controls" to prevent gun sales that endanger the public.

The law allows private citizens who say they were harmed by companies' failure to comply with the law to sue for damages. It also allows the attorney general or local prosecutors to bring civil lawsuits to enforce the law.

NSSF said in its lawsuit that the law violated the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court last year in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which found that gun control measures must be in line with the nation's historical tradition.

"Rather than heed this clear instruction from the Supreme Court, the Hawaii State Legislature chose instead to pass a statute that is blatantly inconsistent with Bruen," NSSF said in the lawsuit.

The group also said that the law violated gun companies' due process rights by holding them liable for third parties' conduct and that it conflicted with the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a 2005 federal law generally forbidding private lawsuits against gun companies over gun crime.

NSSF is currently also suing to challenge similar laws in New Jersey, Delaware, New York and California. A judge in New Jersey blocked the law there, while a judge in New York upheld that state's law. Both decisions are being appealed.

The case is National Shooting Sports Foundation v. Lopez, U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, No. 1:23-cv-00287.

For NSSF: Paul Clement of Clement & Murphy, Ed Saffery of Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel and others

For Hawaii: not available

