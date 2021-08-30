Haynes and Boone picks up SCOTUS practice lead from Texas boutique

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Haynes and Boone on Monday announced it has tapped Daniel Geyser, who leads the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appellate practice at a Texas-based appellate boutique, to lead its high court practice.

Geyser, who is set to argue before the country's highest court over jurisdictional questions relating to arbitration awards this November, will lead Haynes and Boone's U.S. Supreme Court practice from Denver, the firm said.

"It’s exactly the right base you’d look for in a top-flight Supreme Court practice," Geyser said.

Geyser hails from Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, a Texas-based boutique that focuses on appeals. Per his LinkedIn profile, Geyser has held prior roles at Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Stris & Maher, McKool Smith and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Having recently moved to Denver from Dallas, Geyser said his decision to join Haynes and Boone was an easy call given the firm's work and the friends he already has working there.

While his appellate practice allows him to work from anywhere, Geyser said "there’s something wonderful about being in a place where you have friends literally down the hall."

In announcing his hiring, Haynes and Boone touted Geyser's record before the U.S. Supreme Court. With Geyser arguing 11 cases before the high court, only four other private practice lawyers have argued as much before the U.S. Supreme Court in the past five years, the firm said.

Geyser's arguments in November will be his 12th, the firm added.

Haynes and Boone also touted the ubiquitous nature of Geyser's practice: He has argued or briefed cases in nearly every federal appellate circuit, and litigated cases in virtually every major area of federal law.

"I have seen firsthand the extent to which companies crave the unique insights Dan can offer about how to distill and craft arguments so that they win the day on appeal," Ben Mesches, the co-chair of Haynes and Boone's litigation practice group, said in a statement.

Marcy Hogan Greer, the managing partner of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, said the firm wished Geyser the best.

"Dan Geyser is a wonderful person and gifted attorney who will continue serving as an extraordinary advocate for clients before the Supreme Court of the United States," she said.

Earlier this month, Haynes and Boone added Randy Peak, a DLA Piper corporate partner who represents healthcare, life sciences and technology clients, to its Dallas office.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comments from Daniel Geyser and Marcy Hogan Greer.)

