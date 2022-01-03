Here are the lawyers arguing the COVID-19 vaccine cases at SCOTUS

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Summary Scott Keller, former Texas solicitor general, will make his 12th Supreme Court argument

Louisiana and Missouri state solicitor generals will contest vaccination rule for healthcare workers

(Reuters) - Scott Keller, a former Texas state solicitor general and law clerk to now-retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, will argue for business associations on Friday at the high court against the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers.

Keller, a partner at Baker Botts before he co-founded the litigation boutique Lehotsky Keller about a year ago, will split time in opposing the vaccination rule with Benjamin Flowers, the Ohio state solicitor general and a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the state attorney general's office said.

Keller's argument on Friday will be his 12th at the U.S. Supreme Court, and his first since leaving a major U.S. law firm, which often dominate some of the biggest cases at the high court. The Lehotsky Keller boutique is stocked with lawyers who clerked for conservative federal judges and justices. Keller as a state solicitor argued high-profile abortion rights and immigration cases at the court.

The Supreme Court is expected also to hear on Friday a challenge to a Biden rule imposing a vaccination requirement for certain healthcare workers. In that case, Missouri Solicitor General D. John Sauer will argue with Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill against the Biden administration.

Both rules affect tens of millions of U.S. workers, and the emergency measures arrive at the court for review amid a national surge of hundreds of thousands of new daily COVID-19 infections.

The Justice Department on Monday did not immediately say whether U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and her principal deputy, Brian Fletcher, would represent the U.S. government at Friday's COVID-19 hearings.

Keller's firm declined to comment about its lead role in the vaccine litigation at the court. The 12-lawyer firm earlier was involved in vaccine litigation in the lower courts.

Keller and co-founding partner Steven Lehotsky, who clerked for Scalia, represent 26 trade and business associations including the National Federation of Independent Business and National Retail Federation. Lehotsky formerly was chief litigation counsel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The business associations contend the Occupational Safety and Health Administration skirted its statutory authority. Keller argued in a filing that "employers and the public have amassed a wealth of knowledge about how to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their workplaces and how to encourage vaccination."

The Justice Department in filings on Dec. 30 defended the large-employer and healthcare vaccination rules, saying they were properly issued to address a grave workplace threat.

