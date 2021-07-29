Hogan Lovells wants only fully vaccinated back in office, delays return to work

Hogan Lovells offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells said on Thursday that it is asking only fully vaccinated people to come into its offices and has pushed back its return-to-work date by a week to Sept. 13.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases nationwide, the 2,600-lawyer firm said that it will reassess in mid-to-late August whether it will require people returning to its offices to be fully vaccinated.

"We are pleased that more than 70% of our people in the Americas have voluntarily confirmed that they are fully vaccinated, and we have encouraged all our people in the U.S. to be vaccinated if possible, based on the recommendations of the CDC,” said Richard Lorenzo, regional managing partner for the Americas at Hogan Lovells in an email statement.

Where permitted, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask in the firm's office, Lorenzo said. “We will however follow CDC guidelines, and in jurisdictions that require vaccinated individuals to also wear masks, we will adhere to these and other requirements," he said.

The firm has held some client meetings in some offices, according to a firm representative. It is unclear if clients have been required to provide vaccination status.

