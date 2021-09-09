House Republicans asking U.S. Supreme Court to overturn COVID-era voting rules

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said members of his party are asking the Supreme Court to overturn proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the hopes of limiting exposure to the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Calling proxy voting unconstitutional, McCarthy said continuing the system where members are allowed to cast votes on behalf of colleagues "is an insult to hard working taxpayers who are back at work safely while members of Congress get a pass to skip work but still get paid."