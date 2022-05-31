1 minute read
How a court decision overturning abortion could affect IVF
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
(Reuters) - Health law experts examine how IVF and embryonic research could — both purposely and inadvertently — be caught up in new restrictions on abortion.
This video features commentary from Stanford Law School professor Hank Greely, Harvard Law School professor I. Glenn Cohen and George Washington University Law School professor Sonia Suter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.