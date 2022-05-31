How a court decision overturning abortion could affect IVF

(Reuters) - Health law experts examine how IVF and embryonic research could — both purposely and inadvertently — be caught up in new restrictions on abortion.

This video features commentary from Stanford Law School professor Hank Greely, Harvard Law School professor I. Glenn Cohen and George Washington University Law School professor Sonia Suter.

