How O’Melveny lawyers helped save a Texas death row inmate from execution

(Reuters) - As Melissa Lucio’s April 27 execution date neared, her seven-lawyer pro bono team at O’Melveny & Myers worked in shifts around the clock so that their brief-writing efforts never stopped.

The work paid off. Two days before Lucio was set to be put to death by the state of Texas on charges that she murdered her toddler daughter in 2007, the Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin issued a stay.

“It seemed unfathomable that the state would execute someone with such compelling evidence of innocence,” O’Melveny partner Meaghan VerGow, who led the firm’s effort along with fifth-year associate Grace Leeper, told me.

Still, that didn’t mean it couldn’t happen. A champion of death row inmates since she was a summer associate working under Bryan Stevenson at the Equal Justice Initiative 20 years ago, VerGow is well-aware, as she put it, that “the majority of these cases have a different ending.”

Not this time.

For Lucio, who would have been the first Hispanic woman to be executed in Texas since the Civil War, the stay opens the door to possible exoneration. Her lawyers argue that her confession was coerced; the state suppressed favorable material evidence; and previously unavailable scientific evidence would preclude her conviction.

Lawyers from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not respond to requests for comment for this column.

The O’Melveny lawyers were part of a larger team that rallied in January to defend the 52-year-old mother of 14 after the trial court in Cameron County, Texas, set the April execution date. (Lucio’s age is often reported as 53, per the birth date listed for her on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website, but her lawyers say that date is incorrect.)

VerGow said longtime acquaintance Sandra Babcock, the faculty director and founder of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, reached out to ask the firm to pitch in alongside lawyers from The Innocence Project, the federal public defender’s office in the Western District of Texas and California solo A. Richard Ellis.

While some team members focused on investigative work or expert witnesses, the O’Melveny lawyers directed their efforts at brief writing.

After the U.S. Supreme Court in October declined to hear Lucio’s case, her last-ditch appeal had two fronts: a 69-page petition for clemency to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and a 266-page habeas application filed with Court of Criminal Appeals.

Both documents tell a story of “a chain of errors,” Leeper said. In their pages, the lawyers lay out new evidence from medical professionals, a pathologist, a police trainer, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist that they say "collectively disprove every element of the prosecution's case."

They also point to favorable witness statements that they say were initially suppressed by the state.

When 2-year-old Mariah died, the family was in the process of moving. The toddler, who had developmental delays and difficulty walking, fell down a steep set of outdoor stairs, Lucio’s lawyers said.

“Though she did not immediately appear to be seriously injured, she had in fact suffered internal injuries and complications that would lead to her death,” the pro bono team wrote.

VerGow, who has two schoolage children, likens it to “every parent’s worst nightmare,” she said. “What parent hasn’t seen their child fall and debated what to do?”

(I can vouch for that. I still remember the awful “clunk” 22 years ago when my then-infant son rolled off our bed and onto the hardwood floor. He was just fine, thank goodness – he’s about to graduate from college -- but also, he might not have been.)

According to defense counsel, Mariah grew increasingly listless and sleepy. Two days after the fall, Lucio put her daughter down for a nap in the new apartment. She didn’t wake up.

But when Lucio called 911, emergency responders were immediately suspicious of her explanation because the new apartment was on the ground floor and didn’t have stairs. They didn’t realize the accident happened at the old apartment.

Law enforcement also allegedly misjudged her demeanor, saying that she didn’t seem sufficiently upset.

Less than three hours after her daughter died, Lucio was brought in by police for a five-hour, late-night interrogation. She denied hurting Mariah more than 100 times before finally confessing, “What am I going to say? I- I’m responsible for it.”

Lucio’s lawyers argue that her own trauma as “a lifelong survivor of childhood sexual abuse and intimate partner violence” made her “uniquely susceptible to false confession.” And they say that the bruises on Mariah’s body were caused by the fall, not because Lucio hit her.

Lawyer for the state of Texas, however, argued that “medical evidence showed that Mariah’s death was from ‘blunt force head trauma,’ not an accidental injury,” and noted that Lucio admitted to spanking her daughter.

They also alleged that she bit Mariah (which Lucio’s lawyers dispute). In court papers, state lawyers asserted that Lucio “cannot show actual innocence, as she must to attack the finality of a habeas mandate.”

Lucio’s bid for clemency or a new evidentiary hearing attracted bipartisan support from Texas lawmakers as well as backing from celebrity Kim Kardashian.

After a sharply divided 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting en banc last year rejected Lucio’s habeas appeal and then on March 31 refused to recall its mandate, one of the court’s judges, Patrick Higginbotham, wrote that Lucio’s case was “a systemic failure, producing a train of injustice.”

But the state court of appeals offered one last shot to file a subsequent application for habeas relief based on the new evidence.

To be sure, Lucio’s lawyers don’t argue that she was a “perfect parent.” She struggled with substance abuse and the family was desperately poor.

But they say no crime was committed and that what happened to Mariah was a terrible, tragic accident.

“There was just an incredible sense of injustice,” VerGow said.

Saluting the efforts from O’Melveny and the wider group of co-counsel, she said, “We achieved the results that we did because we had such an effective, well-functioning team that had the resources to bring Melissa’s story to life.”

She added, “It’s terrifying to think of how this case might have turned out if we hadn’t.”

