How O’Melveny upended public education funding in Pennsylvania















Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leaking roofs. Cockroaches. Textbooks that list Bill Clinton as the last president. Principals who double as reading specialists or school counselors.

That’s a sampling of what students in Pennsylvania’s most underfunded public school districts face, according to a 786-page decision by a Commonwealth Court judge, who found that the inequities between the state’s richest and poorest districts are so severe that the entire funding system is unconstitutional and must be reformed.

Money “does matter,” wrote Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer on Feb. 7 in a decision that capped off nearly a decade of litigation by O’Melveny & Myers, The Public Interest Law Center and Education Law Center.

For my latest Pro Bono Spotlight, I spoke with O’Melveny partner Katrina Robson about the firm’s volunteer work on the case -- an undertaking that involved nearly 80 O’Melveny lawyers, 26,000 pro bono hours and a four-month trial in Harrisburg. (The Hilton there became the trial team’s “home away from home,” Robson said.)

For Robson -- who taught English for three years at a public high school in North Carolina before practicing as an antitrust litigator on deals including the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner -- the case had personal significance.

“As a teacher, I saw education transform children’s lives, inspire families and vitalize communities,” she told me. “I carried that experience with me into the courtroom, certain that this was a fight for the future of millions of children.”

Opposing counsel Patrick Northen, a partner at Dilworth Paxson who represented Pennsylvania’s Republican then-Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, said in an email that while he disagreed with the court’s decision, he has “the highest level of respect for the skill and dedication of all opposing counsel in this case.”

He declined comment on whether his client plans to appeal the decision.

K&L Gates partner Anthony Holtzman, who represented now-retired Republican State Senate President Jake Corman, did not respond to a request for comment.

At first glance, it might seem odd that Los Angeles-founded O’Melveny took on the case. The firm doesn’t even have an office in Pennsylvania.

But O’Melveny’s experience working at the intersection of education and civil rights dates back to its late partner William Coleman Jr, a Philadelphia native. The first Black U.S. Supreme Court clerk, Coleman co-authored the winning briefs in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. Robson said Coleman, who died in 2017 at the age of 96, was one reason she opted to join O’Melveny after she graduated from Harvard Law School in 2003.

In suing Pennsylvania government officials, the plaintiffs' team represented six low-income Pennsylvania school districts, two organizations and a group of public school parents and students.

They argued that the Pennsylvania constitution’s Education Clause entitles every student to a "meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially and civically." To do so, they said, all pupils must have access to a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary system of public education.”

But the plaintiffs claimed that wasn't happening -- and they blamed Pennsylvania's formula for funding its schools, which compared with other states relies more heavily on money from local taxes.

Low-wealth school districts in the state can’t generate as much tax revenue as their wealthier counterparts -- the base just isn’t there, the plaintiffs said. Nor does the formula take into account that students in poorer districts are likely to need more educational resources, not less.

The result? These students lag far behind their peers at better-funded schools on standardized test scores, graduation rates, college attendance and other measures.

The legislative defendants countered that the current system promotes local control of schools, and that the “one who pays the educational piper generally gets to call the educational tune.”

The judge was not persuaded by the justification, writing that the defendants “have not identified how local control would be undermined by a more equitable funding system.”

Moreover, she continued, local school leaders who are unable to get the money they need are “faced with a Hobson’s choice” in deciding what programs to cut or who among many students will get “access to the precious few resources these districts can afford to provide.”

In finding the funding method unconstitutional, the judge did not specify how to fix it -- just that it needs to be done.

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, Executive Branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this Commonwealth.”











