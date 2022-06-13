How pro bono litigants (might) snag a big firm lawyer for free

A bronze statue titled "Justice Delayed, Justice Denied" depicting a figure of Justice is seen on the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - There’s a certain winning-the-lottery quality to securing pro bono representation from a major law firm.

Paying clients might fork over $2,000 an hour or more for a top lawyer’s time, but a lucky few get them for free.

The question is how: What goes into a firm’s decision to say yes to a pro bono case? And what can litigants in need do to increase their chances of securing no-cost representation?

The demand is immense. According to a report by the Legal Services Corp, “low-income Americans do not get any or enough legal help for 92% of their substantial civil legal problems.”

While it’s hubris to suggest that attorneys who work at Am Law 100 firms will do a better job on, say, an asylum case than experienced lawyers who specialize in the area (in all likelihood, they will not), big firms are uniquely positioned to take on pro bono cases that require substantial resources.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, for example, donated more than 100,000 hours of time over 38 years to litigate an employment discrimination suit on behalf of Black and female plaintiffs in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Granted, that’s an extreme example, but it illustrates how deep the commitment can be.

I reached out to half-a-dozen big firms that have been lauded for their pro bono work to ask them how they go about taking on representations.

All said the most common way is via referrals from or partnerships with legal services organizations such as the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the National Women’s Law Center, the International Refugee Assistance Project and a legion of other national, state and local groups.

If a person needs pro bono help, the firms all recommend they start there.

“We generally rely on these legal services organizations to identify worthy cases, based on their work on-the-ground in low-income communities,” said David Lash, managing counsel for pro bono and public interest services at O’Melveny & Myers. “Those organizations identify client needs, screen cases, and often mentor our attorneys in areas of law in which their staff attorneys have deep expertise.”

But sometimes the organizations are at capacity and aren’t accepting new cases, or perhaps the issue doesn’t fit neatly into anyone’s bucket.

What then?

Asking a firm directly for help is a long-shot, but with persistence, focus and a compelling story, it can sometimes pay off.

Crowell & Moring public service partner Susan Hoffman recalled her “favorite cold-call case,” when the firm agreed to represent a Navy officer who planned to come out as gay on national television and wanted to fight his anticipated discharge.

The revelation preceded the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, and Hoffman said the issue “screamed injustice.”

The ACLU had turned him down, Hoffman recalled, but a friend made "an impassioned plea" on his behalf to the firm.

Crowell lawyers lost every step of the way -- though the firm has the satisfaction of being on the right side of history. The client, Tracy Thorne-Begland, later went to law school and is now a state court judge in Virginia.

"The work Crowell & Moring did for me was a life-altering experience, not just for me, but for everyone in the LGBTQ community," he told me.

More often though, pleas for help come from prisoners.

“We’re known for pro bono, so we get a tremendous number of unsolicited requests,” Jenner & Block partner Debbie Berman, who co-chairs the firm’s pro bono committee, told me. The firm is mid-way through a five-year commitment to provide $250 million in free legal services to those in need of access to justice.

“We have a whole vetting process to review the requests and see if they have merit,” she continued. “Each one is read and responded to.”

Still, the answer is usually no, though the firm may refer the person to a legal services organization. “The amount of people we have to turn away is heartbreaking. It’s almost a Solomonic choice,” Berman said.

At Kirkland & Ellis, director of pro bono Jackie Haberfeld said the firm also gets “a ton of requests every single day.”

Her advice: Be concise. “It can be very hard to tease out” someone’s legal problem when wading through a lengthy, handwritten letter.

Haberfeld's colleague Leslie Smith, who heads Kirkland’s pro bono committee, added that representations are more often spurred by “what topics our lawyers are passionate about," and that attorneys are encouraged to bring in their own work.

(I previously wrote about a Kirkland associate who, outraged by a newspaper article about a bungled police raid, sought out the defendants and offered them pro bono appellate counsel.)

Likewise, Covington & Burling public service chair Alan Pemberton told me his firm is “very much driven by what our lawyers are interested in. We’re not trying to force certain types of work in a top-down way.”

One of the most heartening such examples I came across involved work by lawyers at Pryor Cashman on behalf of the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, or PRECEDE.

Litigation partner Jamie Brickell, who joined the firm as a summer associate in 1982, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2020. With a five-year survival rate of just 10%, it’s usually a death sentence.

But Brickell was “lucky”, he told me. His cancer was caught while still in stage one, and he’s now disease-free.

He’s an ardent supporter of PRECEDE, a multi-institutional collaborative group that aims to advance early detection pancreatic cancer research and clinical care.

The group needed legal help with its trademark filings, as well as establishing its 501(c)(3) non-profit status and reviewing its contracts and templates.

Brickell asked his Pryor Cashman colleagues for assistance but didn’t suggest that they work for free. Instead, they made the offer to represent the organization pro bono.

“It’s just perfect the way they reacted to this,” Brickell said.

