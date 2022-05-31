How this White & Case partner won exoneration, $10.5 mln for wrongful conviction

Pro Bono Spotlight

(Reuters) - No forensic evidence tied Shawn Williams to the 1993 shooting death of Marvin Mason. No murder weapon was recovered, no motive advanced.

On the basis of a single eyewitness who later recanted, a jury convicted Williams, then 19, of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life.

There are no happy endings in wrongful conviction cases. The tragedy is too immense. But White & Case partner Samuel Hershey, working pro bono, helped right the scales, first winning exoneration for Williams in 2018 after 24 years behind bars and now, securing a $10.5 million settlement from the City of New York for violating his client’s civil rights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Announced earlier this month, the settlement will give Williams the chance “to build a new life for himself,” Hershey, a bankruptcy litigator, told me. “He came out of prison with nothing, not a dollar to his name and no marketable skills.”

A New York City Law Department spokesman said via email that “settlement was in the best interest of all parties.”

To win the deal Hershey teamed up with David Shanies and Deborah Francois of Shanies Law Office, a public interest firm that focuses on representing victims of wrongful convictions. Shanies told me he took the case on a reduced fee, or “low-bono” basis.

It’s unusual for wrongful conviction lawsuits seeking damages to be litigated pro bono. More often, they’re handled on a contingency fee basis by plaintiffs or civil rights firms. As Hershey noted, “These are money-making cases. It’s unlike helping someone win exoneration, where your reward is that it’s a good deed.”

Still, he wanted to ensure Williams would pocket the maximum possible amount “given what he’s been through,” Hershey said. He said he was grateful that White & Case leaders allowed him to continue the representation after he joined the firm from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in 2018.

White & Case partner Kevin Bolan and associate Wyatt R. Smith also worked on the case.

“It’s been a long journey,” Hershey said, recalling the first time he met with Williams in prison nine years ago, speaking through a glass wall. “He told me his story and I believed he was innocent.”

Williams said he was in Reading, Pennsylvania, on the night of July 9, 1993, when Mason was shot in the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

Several eyewitnesses reported seeing two men flee the building. None could make an identification, but one said the men were between 5’2” and 5’6,” while Williams is 6 feet tall.

Police questioned Margaret Smith, who lived on the sixth floor of the building. According to court papers, she initially told them that from her window she saw two men running away around the time of the shooting but couldn’t identify them.

Detectives revisited Smith two weeks later and said that's when she identified Williams as the shooter.

Based on her testimony – prosecutors said she was “spunky” enough to “do the honorable thing by getting up in front of you and testifying” – Williams was convicted of murder.

For Hershey, the critical first step was to find Smith: “I knew the key to this case was the single eyewitness testimony.”

It wasn’t easy. She’d moved from New York, and “Smith” is an extremely common last name, but private investigators were able to locate her in New Jersey.

Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a sworn affidavit, she stated that she made the false identification because she “felt pressured” by the detectives, and "not because I had recognized Mr. Williams the night of Marvin Mason's murder."

In the civil rights complaint, Williams’ legal team alleged misconduct by detectives including Louis Scarcella, now retired, who was named as a defendant in the suit.

After a 2013 New York Times story, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office “ordered the review of more than 50 cases where Scarcella played an important role,” Williams’ lawyers wrote, and that “at least 14 homicide convictions have been vacated in those cases.”

Scarcella’s lawyer Richard Signorelli in a statement said that his client “categorically denies all the allegations of misconduct in this case. He did nothing wrong. The settlement agreement does not constitute any admission of liability or wrongdoing” on Scarcella’s part.

Signorelli also noted that the Court of Claims rejected Williams’ monetary claims in a related case against the State of New York based on the same allegations of misconduct against Scarcella.

Hershey and Shanies told me they are appealing that decision.

During Williams’ murder trial, prosecutors also withheld key information about Smith, their lone eyewitness, according to Williams' civil rights complaint.

She refused to testify, so prosecutors obtained a material witness order, arresting her and transporting her against her will to New York. Williams’ lawyers said none of this was disclosed to the defense.

"Holding an uncooperative witness in custody until they agree to testify for the prosecution is a highly problematic practice," Shanies said.

In 2018, prosecutors in Brooklyn agreed to vacate Williams’ conviction.

Representing Williams “has in some ways been the honor of my life,” Hershey told me. “It’s really been a blessing.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.