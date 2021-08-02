Husch Blackwell adds another ex-U.S. attorney, this time in Texas

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Summary

Summary Law firms Gregg Sofer is the sixth partner to join Husch Blackwell's white collar practice this year

Law firms are expanding white collar practices as enforcement under the Biden administration ramps up The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, NY (Reuters) - Six months after leaving his post as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, longtime prosecutor Gregg Sofer has joined Husch Blackwell's white collar, internal investigations and compliance practice as a partner in Austin and Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday.

Sofer, who was appointed U.S. attorney to replace John Bash in October 2020, is the third former U.S. attorney to join Kansas City, Missouri-based Husch Blackwell this year. He's also at least the sixth partner to join its white collar practice as the firm gears up for what Sofer called a "more robust regime" of investigations and enforcement under President Joe Biden's administration.

"You've already seen an enhanced profile by the new administration - and this was happening in the last administration too - to have folks looking very carefully at transactions with a number of countries around the world and protecting our technology here in the United States," Sofer said.

Husch Blackwell brought on former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tim Garrison in April and tapped former Eastern District of Missouri U.S. attorney Jeff Jensen to lead its white collar practice in January.

At Husch Blackwell, Sofer will focus on criminal and civil matters, government investigations, internal investigations, litigation, export control, sanctions, trade secrets, regulatory compliance and national security. As the top prosecutor for the Western District of Texas, which includes Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Waco, Sofer led an office of more than 300 people.

Prior to his appointment as U.S. attorney, Sofer was counselor to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, handling criminal and national security matters. Earlier he served more than a decade as a federal prosecutor in Austin.

"Gregg is a tremendous get for us at Blackwell," Jensen said. "He's an aggressive litigator, extremely well-respected in the Department of Justice and by the U.S. Attorney's offices because of his role as counselor to the attorney general."

Sofer said he was attracted to Husch Blackwell because of Austin's "burgeoning" opportunities and the firm's aggressive expansion of its white collar practice.

Husch Blackwell isn't the only firm building up its white collar and investigations offerings this week. Among other hires, former U.S. attorney Marc Krickbaum joined Winston & Strawn in Chicago, while Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer's Windy City office snagged Valarie Hays from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila to lead its white collar practice there.

Read more:

Winston taps former Iowa U.S. attorney for Chicago office

Arnold & Porter taps partner to helm new Chicago white collar practice

Cooley taps SDNY's Capone for white collar practice in N.Y.