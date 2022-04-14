ICC will keep asking Russia to engage with Ukraine war crimes probe -prosecutor

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Volodymyr Petrov

April 14 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said on Thursday he would keep trying to get Russia to engage with his war crimes investigation in Ukraine.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv after visiting a town in the region where Ukraine says atrocities were committed against civilians under recent Russian occupation, Khan said: "I'll keep trying to approach, for the third time, the Russian Federation."

Russia has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes in Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion as fake news.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Mark Heinrich Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.