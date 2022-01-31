ICE settles claims over COVID spread at California detention centers

Immigrants sit in a cell for incoming ICE detainees at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group, in Adelanto, California, U.S., April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Settlement includes population caps, vaccine mandate for staff

(Reuters) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private prison operator GEO Group Inc have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit claiming they failed to take steps to address the COVID-19 pandemic at two California immigrant detention centers.

ICE and GEO agreed to maintain population caps, regularly test detainees and require staff to be vaccinated at the Yuba County Jail and GEO-operated Mesa Verde Detention Center, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court on Friday.

They denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit, which was brought in 2020 by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups on behalf of 10 detainees.

A judge must approve the settlement, which also would require ICE to pay $4.1 million in legal fees to the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs claimed ICE and GEO violated their constitutional rights by holding them in cramped facilities and failing to heed guidance on social distancing, cleaning and isolation of symptomatic people.

The proposed settlement incorporates many temporary terms imposed by U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco during the litigation, and sets a high bar for the government to re-detain any of the 400 people released from the facilities by the judge. The two facilities currently house 62 people.

Martin Schenker of Cooley, who represents the detainees who sued, said in a statement that the settlement "is a victory for the rights of detained people and the rule of law. It holds ICE and its private-prison contractor accountable for their conduct."

ICE and Florida-based GEO Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The case is Zepeda Rivas v. Jennings, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-02731.

For the plaintiffs: Martin Schenker of Cooley; William Freeman of the American Civil Liberties Union; Bree Bernwanger of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area

For ICE: Jeffrey Robins and Adrienne Zack of the U.S. Department of Justice

For GEO Group: Susan Coleman of Burke Williams & Sorensen

