Illinois ex-prosecutor charged with sending sexual messages to female defendants

(Reuters) - A former Illinois prosecutor has been charged with 32 criminal counts, including allegations that he sent sexual messages to women he was prosecuting and sought videos and photos of them in exchange for preferential treatment.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday unveiled criminal charges against former Coles County assistant state's attorney Brady Allen, 33, that involve allegations of bribery, witness harassment, official misconduct and witness intimidation.

Raoul said in a statement that Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines if convicted.

"As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community," Raoul said in the statement.

Raoul said Allen turned himself in to the Coles County sheriff on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued. Jail records show he was released less than an hour later. Allen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allen was a prosecutor in the Coles County state's attorney's office from December 2018 to August 2020. During that time, he sent sexual messages to three women he was currently or had previously prosecuted, with the understanding that the women could receive preferential treatment in their cases, Raoul alleged.

Allen's scheme continued after he was assigned to another courtroom and suggested to the women he could influence his colleagues, Raoul alleged.

When his behavior was discovered, Allen offered to pay one woman's fines and court costs if she could convince another woman not to pursue claims against him, Raoul added.

Allen moved to Missouri after he left the state's attorney's office. His LinkedIn profile describes him as being a self-employed attorney-at-law in Hannibal, Missouri.

