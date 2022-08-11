Immigration judge could be replaced over 'stupid' comment, court says

Summary Judge said man's claim that he didn't speak Spanish was 'stupid'

Appeals board said comments did not warrant disqualification

Court says board applied the wrong standard

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a federal immigration board must reconsider disqualifying a judge from a deportation case after she called a Nicaraguan man's claim that he is not fluent in Spanish "stupid" and "laughable."

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) applied too high of a bar in finding that the judge's comment did not violate the due process rights of Rodolfo Tinoco Acevedo, a legal permanent resident.

The court said that under a 2015 BIA decision, the proper test is whether the judge "failed to meet the high standard expected of immigration judges" and could not remain impartial.

A lawyer for Tinoco Acevedo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tinoco Acevedo came to the U.S. 20 years ago when he was 18 and obtained legal permanent resident status in 2008 after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to the decision. The government sought to deport him after he was convicted of exposing himself to a minor and driving while intoxicated.

In court, Tinoco Acevedo claimed he had little connection to his home country and could not understand the variation of Spanish spoken there, according to court filings. The judge said that claim was "so stupid," "laughable" and "makes no sense," and denied his bid to adjust his legal status.

The BIA in 2020 rejected Tinoco Acevedo's claim that the judge's comments were improper, and the case should be reassigned, saying he had not alleged a violation of his constitutional right to due process.

On Thursday, the 4th Circuit said the board had failed to even consider its leading decision on determining whether a judge should be removed from deportation proceedings, from the 2015 case Matter of Y-S-L-C-.

In that case, a judge barred a 15-year-old from testifying about his mental health issues because he had no training in psychology and had "never lectured at the university or professional level [or] written any professional journals."

The BIA disqualified the judge, saying his belittling of the teen called his impartiality into question.

The 4th Circuit said the 2015 ruling did not even mention due process violations, and the BIA was wrong to reject Tinoco Acevedo's appeal on those grounds.

The panel included Circuit Judges Roger Gregory, Diana Motz and James Wynn.

The case is Tinoco Acevedo v. Garland, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2048.

For Tinoco Acevedo: Ben Winograd of the Immigrant & Refugee Appellate Center

For the government: Kathy Volkert of the U.S. Department of Justice

