Immigration judge union asks Dem-led agency to restore union status

Asylum seeking migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Cuba, wait to be transported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

(Reuters) - The union representing U.S. immigration judges has asked a federal labor board to reverse its Trump-era ruling that decertified the union, banking on support from the board's new Democratic majority.

The National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ) filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) on Thursday claiming its 2020 ruling barring the union from bargaining on behalf of immigration judges was wrong.

The FLRA, which at the time had a 2-1 Republican majority, said the roughly 550 immigration judges employed by the U.S. Department of Justice are management employees who cannot unionize. The FLRA did not issue a formal order decertifying the union until April.

Mimi Tsankov, a New York-based immigration judge and president of the NAIJ, said in a statement that the union expects the FLRA to accept the petition and schedule an election, and that a majority of judges will cast votes in support. She also called on DOJ to voluntarily recognize the union.

DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Senate in May confirmed longtime union lawyer Susan Tsui Grundmann to a vacancy on the FLRA, handing Democrats a majority.

And the NAIJ, which has represented immigration judges since 1979, is unlikely to face pushback from the Biden administration. Last year, DOJ withdrew its opposition to the union's motion for reconsideration of the FLRA ruling.

The NAIJ has maintained that immigration judges are rank-and-file employees, and not managers, because they do not directly supervise immigration court staff and they merely apply immigration law and do not make new policies.

The FLRA in 2020 had said that because most immigration court rulings are not reviewed by the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals, judges have significant policy-making powers.

The decision had at least one upside for the NAIJ. Last month, a U.S. appeals court said the union could pursue its challenge to a Trump-era policy barring judges from speaking publicly about immigration policy in court rather than before the FLRA, because it was no longer recognized as a bargaining representative.

