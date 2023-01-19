Indiana top court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion ban

Summary Abortion right is part of right to liberty -Planned Parenthood

(Reuters) - Indiana's highest court appeared skeptical the state's constitution protects a right to abortion during arguments Thursday in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood challenging the state's recent abortion ban, but it was not clear whether it would overturn a lower court's order preventing enforcement of the ban while the case proceeds.

Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, arguing for the state, urged the five justices to reverse the preliminary order by a lower court judge blocking the law, saying that Planned Parenthood had not shown a "reasonable likelihood" of ultimately winning the case.

He said there was no basis for a right to abortion in the state constitution, noting that Indiana largely banned it before the U.S. Supreme Court recognized a right to abortion in its landmark, now-overturned 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

"Ruling for the state would merely return to where things stood before Roe," he said. "Essentially, Planned Parenthood invited the court to amend the constitution."

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, however, questioned whether the court could decide the ultimate merits of the case when the state was only appealing a preliminary order.

"You want to tie everything up in the preliminary injunction and I'm having trouble with that," she told Fisher.

Fisher said the case hinged on whether there was a right to abortion in the Indiana constitution, which the Supreme Court could decide, and that it was not clear what a trial on the merits would add.

Kenneth Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, representing Planned Parenthood, said allowing the law to be enforced would "severely injure women and girls" in the state. He argued the right to abortion was an "essential component" of the broad right to "liberty" in the state constitution.

Rush questioned whether an issue as divisive as abortion, "possibly the most irreconcilable issue we have," could be decided by the court rather than through political means.

"If...we decide we're going to make it a fundamental right based on natural law, I don't see any limiting principle there," she said.

Justice Mark Massa questioned whether Planned Parenthood's argument would require the court to "abandon" the "entire concept of the original public meaning" of the constitution, while Justice Jeffrey Slaughter suggested it could imply "the right to use illicit drugs because it's my body." All five justices were appointed by Republican governors.

Indiana was the first state to pass a new law banning abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe last June, though other Republican-led states quickly began enforcing older bans. The ban includes exceptions for rape and to save the mother's life.

Planned Parenthood sued to block the law, and Indiana Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon in September entered a preliminary order blocking it. Although abortion was illegal when the state adopted its constitution in 1851, she said, the "significant, then-existing deficits of those who wrote our constitution - particularly as they pertain to the liberty of women and people of color - are readily apparent."

Challenges to state abortion restrictions are pending across the country. In South Carolina, the only state where a case has reached a final ruling, the state Supreme Court earlier this month struck down a ban as unconstitutional.

The case is Members of the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana et al v. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii's, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky Inc et al, Indiana Supreme Court, No. 22S-PL-00338.

For the state: Solicitor General Thomas Fisher

For Planned Parenthood: Kenneth Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana

