Indiana University's mandated vaccine survives 7th Circuit appeal

Summary

Summary Law firms Court finds no "fundamental right" violated by mandate

More than 500 colleges have similar mandates The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday refused to bar Indiana University from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students attending the school this fall, upholding a lower court ruling in one of the first disputes over college vaccine mandates.

A unanimous 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled that the mandate, which includes health and religious exceptions but requires students who take them to wear masks and be tested frequently, did not violate any constitutional right.

"Once again, the court has affirmed our legitimate public health interest in assuring the safety of our students, faculty and staff and we are excited to welcome our community back for the fall semester," Indiana University spokesman Chuck Carney said in an email. The school is represented by Anne Ricchiuto of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

James Bopp of the Bopp Law Firm, a lawyer for the eight students who sued the school over the mandate, said he would be filing an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court "shortly."

The students sued the public university in June after it announced the vaccine policy, which they alleged violated their right to "personal autonomy and bodily integrity" under the 14th Amendment.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend, Indiana last month denied the plaintiffs' motion for an injunction blocking the mandate, finding that the policy was not forced vaccination since the students could obtain exceptions and be subject to other safety measures, or choose not to attend the school.

More than 500 colleges and universities have mandated the COVID-19 vaccine. Leichty's ruling appeared to be the first in a case challenging such a policy.

The plaintiffs appealed.

Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook, declining to grant an injunction, noted that the Supreme Court ruled in 1905 in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that states could enforce vaccination mandates through criminal penalties. Unlike the university's mandate, he said, Massachusetts' smallpox vaccine mandate did not include a religious exception.

The plaintiffs, he said, nonetheless claim that Indiana University's mandate infringed on a "fundamental right."

"Yet Jacobson, which sustained a criminal conviction for refusing to be vaccinated, shows that plaintiffs lack such a right," Easterbrook wrote. "To the contrary, vaccination requirements, like other public-health measures, have been common in this nation."

The judge said that the plaintiffs' right to bodily integrity did not mean that the school could not require vaccines or other safety measures, just as their right to property did not stop it from charging tuition.

"Undergraduates must part with at least $11,000 a year (in-state tuition), even though Indiana could not summarily confiscate that sum from all residents of college age," he said.

Furthermore, Easterbrook said, universities can compel students to read, and write about, texts they may find "heretical" as a condition of attendance.

He said it was "hard to see a greater problem with medical conditions that help all students remain safe while learning."

Easterbrook was joined by Circuit Judges Michael Scudder and Thomas Kirsch.

The case is Klaassen v. Trustees of Indiana University, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2326.

For the plaintiffs: James Bopp of the Bopp Law Firm

For Indiana University: Anne Ricchiuto of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Read more:

Judge upholds COVID-19 vaccine mandate in victory for Indiana University