Indictment threat, bankruptcy can't save lawyer from civil suit, judge rules

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday dashed embattled real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff's hopes of immediately staying a civil lawsuit accusing him of stealing at least $4.5 million in client escrow funds.

In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams found that Kossoff cannot use his potential indictment by the Manhattan district attorney or the bankruptcy of his law firm, Kossoff PLLC, to halt the lawsuit brought by ex-client Gran Sabana Corp.

Abrams' ruling marks the latest courtroom setback for Kossoff, who has also attempted to cite the threat of indictment to slow down his law firm's bankruptcy proceedings.

Even though the district attorney has executed a search warrant for grand larceny, "the fact that Kossoff has not been indicted thus counsels against a stay," Abrams wrote.

Although Kossoff's attorneys at Furman Kornfeld & Brennan argued Gran Sabana's civil allegations overlap with the district attorney's investigation, Abrams said that overlap is difficult to prove without an indictment.

"Although the court assumes that the DA is investigating Kossoff for the same general events that gave rise to plaintiff’s action, it is not in a position to 'guess what criminal acts (Kossoff) might be charged with,' and therefore not in a position to determine with any precision to what extent the matters overlap," Abrams wrote.

Gran Sabana, represented by a former federal prosecutor at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, was among a group of former clients that forced the Kossoff firm into bankruptcy in May after claiming that the firm misappropriated more than $8 million from the its escrow accounts.

Apart from his attempt to delay the proceedings, Kossoff has not yet formally responded to Gran Sabana's allegations in federal court.

And while bankruptcy proceedings can stay civil suits, Gran Sabana's lawsuit is against Kossoff himself, not the law firm, Abrams noted.

Gran Sabana's April 12 lawsuit against Kossoff includes claims of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, unjust enrichment and legal malpractice.

Attorneys for Kossoff and Gran Sabana did not respond to requests for comment. Walter Mack, Kossoff's criminal defense attorney, declined to comment, saying he has not been directly involved in the proceedings.

Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ordered Kossoff to turn over corporate documents from the firm to Al Togut, a bankruptcy attorney overseeing the dissolution of Kossoff PLLC. Kossoff cannot invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination because they are not personal documents, Jones ruled.

The case is Gran Sabana Corp NV v. Kossoff, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-03154.

For Gran Sabana: Carolina Fornos of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

For Mitchell Kossoff: Aaron Barham and Christopher Skoczen of Furman Kornfeld & Brennan

Reporting by David Thomas