Insurance cos' victory juggernaut continues for COVID shutdown cases

(Reuters) - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has issued its first decisions on business-income interruption insurance coverage for Covid-19 related losses, affirming rulings for Aspen Specialty, Cincinnati Insurance, West Bend Mutual and Zurich AmericanInsurance in six different cases.

The three-judge panel joined the 6th, 8th, 9th and 11th Circuits in ruling that restrictions on the use of property, “unaccompanied by any physical alteration,” do not trigger coverage under the defendants’ policies.

State appellate courts in Ohio and California have reached the same conclusion, said Claire Howard, senior vice president and general counsel of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, in an emailed statement on Friday.

All six rulings affirmed by the 7th Circuit were issued by federal judges in Illinois. Separately, however, U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago reached the opposite conclusion in February in the multidistrict litigation he is overseeing against Society Insurance. Forty of the MDL’s 53 cases were filed in federal court in Illinois, according to court records. Chang allowed the suits to proceed, saying “a reasonable jury” could conclude that loss of use was covered.

Attorneys for Society did not respond to requests for comment on Friday regarding the effect of the 7th Circuit’s precedential decisions on the MDL, which is now in the pretrial discovery phase.

In the cases decided by the 7th Circuit, the businesses all had to close or dramatically scale back operations as a result of executive orders in March 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The businesses sued their insurers for denying coverage, but federal judges in the northern, central and southern districts of Illinois all ruled for the insurers. Circuit Judges Daniel Manion, Diane Wood and David Hamilton agreed in four precedential opinions issued Thursday.

Lawyers for the insurers and for most of the appellants had no immediate response on Friday. However, William Meyer Jr of Fuksa Khorshid, who represents jewelry store Mashallah and Holt's restaurant/bar, said he is consulting with his clients on their next steps.

“While we disagree with it, we appreciate and respect the 7th Circuit’s decision, and the hard work by the Court and all counsel in addressing these important matters,” Meyer wrote in an email Friday.

The cases are Bradley Hotel dba Quality Inn & Suites Bradley v. Aspen Specialty Insurance (21-1173); Crescent Plaza Hotel Owner v. Zurich American Insurance (No. 21-1316); Mashallah et al. v. West Bend Mutual Insurance (21-1507); and three cases against Cincinnati Insurance that were consolidated for appeal, filed by Sandy Point Dental (21-1186), TJBC Inc. (21-1203) and Bend Hotel Development (No. 21-1559)

