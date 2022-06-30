Insurance magnate wins new trial on bribery and fraud charges

Summary

Summary Law firms N.C. insurance commissioner recorded conversations with the exec as part of FBI sting operation

Appeals court faults a jury instruction about which both parties complained

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has thrown out the 2020 bribery and fraud conspiracy convictions of insurance magnate Greg Lindberg and also consultant John Gray, who were caught on tape offering North Carolina’s insurance commissioner up to $2 million to replace the deputy in charge of monitoring Lindberg’s companies.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the trial judge improperly lowered the prosecution’s burden of proof by telling the jury that the staffing change was an “official act” - one of the elements of the fraud conspiracy charge.

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys had objected to the jury instruction, and with good reason, Chief Circuit Judge Roger Gregory wrote: the U.S. Supreme Court “clearly” considers the question of what constitutes an official act to be one for the jury.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On appeal, the government argued the error was harmless. The 4th Circuit said it directly affected the fraud count and may have “effortlessly bled” into the jury’s consideration of the bribery count, requiring a new trial on both charges.

Lindberg, serving an 87-month sentence, said through a spokesman that he is “deeply grateful” to the 4th Circuit.

“The Court made clear that the trial court violated my Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights under the Constitution,” the statement said.

Gray’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte had no immediate response.

According to the opinion, Lindberg is the founder of the investment company now known as Global Growth Holdings and the owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group and several insurance companies.

Shortly after Mike Causey was elected insurance commissioner in 2016, Lindberg - who had supported his opponent - began making or offering large contributions to Causey's reelection campaign, the opinion said.

Causey rejected the contributions, expressed “concern” about them to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later agreed to cooperate in a sting operation. In a conversation recorded as part of the sting, he agreed to replace the regulator in charge of Lindberg’s accounts in exchange for $500,000 to be channeled through the North Carolina Republican Party.

Lindberg, Gray, and then-party chairman Robin Hayes were charged with the "honest-services" fraud conspiracy and bribery after the party contributed $250,000. Hayes admitted lying to the FBI as part of a 2019 plea deal.

In an emailed statement, Causey declined to comment on the prospect of new trials for Lindberg and Gray, “other than to say that I look forward to continuing to cooperate with law enforcement.”

The case is USA v. Lindberg and USA v. Gray, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nos. 20-4470 and 20-4473.

For the USA: Amy Elizabeth Ray and William Stetzer, Office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

For Lindberg: Howard Rubin and Robert Smith Sr. of Katten Muchin Rosenman; Josh Rosenkranz and Joey Kolker of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

For Gray: David Brown Sr of Flannery Georgalis; Howard Rubin of Katten Muchin Rosenman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.