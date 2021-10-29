Insurer prevails in first jury trial over COVID-19 coverage

REUTERS/Emily Elconin

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Insurance Co Inc does not have to cover losses suffered by a Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant operator as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a jury has found.

The verdict, handed down by a jury in federal court in Kansas City on Thursday, came at the end of the first jury trial over whether an insurer must cover businesses' COVID-related losses.

Brett Emison of Langdon & Emison, a lawyer for plaintiff K.C. Hopps Ltd, and Ericka Hammett of Litchfield Cavo, a lawyer for Cincinnati Insurance, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

K.C. Hopps was one of many businesses around the country to sue over denial of insurance coverage for lost business during the pandemic. Nearly all such cases have been decided before trial in favor of insurers, as business policies often cover only physical damage to premises or specifically exclude coverage for infectious diseases.

In K.C. Hopps' case, however, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough cited testimony from the plaintiff's experts that COVID-19 had a "physical" presence that rendered a business unsafe unless it was removed, denying Cincinnati Insurance's motion for summary judgment and ordering a trial.

According to the COVID Coverage Litigation Tracker at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, more than 2,000 cases had been filed by businesses against insurers over COVID-related losses as of late September. About 73% of insurers' motions to dismiss decided by state courts have been granted, and about 93% in federal court, according to the tracker.

The case is K.C. Hopps Ltd v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, 4:20-cv-00437.

