Interior to reconsider social cost of greenhouse gas in Dakota oil leases

An absorbent boom is placed after an oil spill along the Yellowstone River in Laurel, Montana, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner

Summary A settlement between the Biden admin and green groups covers leases on 58,000 acres in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana

(Reuters) - The Biden administration has agreed to consider the climate impacts and the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions in a new environmental review of oil and gas leases in Montana and the Dakotas, according to a settlement with conservation groups.

The government agreed in a court filing Tuesday to carry out fresh environmental reviews to settle a lawsuit the groups filed in early 2021 claiming the original analysis for leasing on 58,000 acres failed to consider how drilling would impact groundwater or how its cumulative impacts would contribute to climate change.

The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management also agreed to consider the so-called social cost of carbon associated with the leasing, which is a calculation that attempts to place a dollar amount on the climate consequences of oil and gas development. The U.S. currently puts that cost at around $51 per metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions.

The settlement blocks drilling on those tracts already leased out by the Trump administration in 2019 and 2020 until the Bureau of Land Management completes its new review.

“Certainly they’re doing the right thing by going back and doing another look but I think there’s a lot of work to be done before we can celebrate,” said Tom Delehanty of Earthjustice, who represents plaintiffs the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and others.

BLM declined to comment.

The settlement comes as the Biden administration grapples with a global energy crisis but also campaign promises to end drilling on federal lands.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order soon after taking office that effectively paused leasing pending a review of the program, which was met with considerable pushback from industry and red states.

Earlier this month and in August, rulings were issued in Wyoming and Louisiana federal courts regarding the administration’s ability to delay lease sales on federal land. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana issued an injunction that blocked the government’s ability to unilaterally cancel oil and gas leasing in 13 states, including Montana. A subsequent ruling in Wyoming by U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl however affirmed the government’s prerogative to pause such sales while environmental impacts are considered.The case is WildEarth Guardians v. U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, No. 4:21-cv-00004.

For the environmental groups: Tom Delehanty and Elizabeth Forsyth of Earthjustice; and Melissa Hornbein and Barbara Chillcott of the Western Environmental Law Center

For the government: Michael Sawyer of the U.S. Department of Justice

