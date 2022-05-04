Intuit reaches $141 mln settlement over TurboTax

Companies Intuit Inc The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc (INTU.O)agreed to pay $141 million to customers to settle claims it tricked them into buying online TurboTax products that the tax preparation company deceptively advertised as "free."

The settlement announced on Wednesday with all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. resolves claims that Intuit steered millions of customers, many with low incomes, toward commercial products and away from federally supported free tax services.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office helped lead the probe, said the settlement also calls for Intuit to suspend its ad campaign containing slogans such as "TurboTax Free is free. Free free free free."

"For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit," James said in a statement. "Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable."

Intuit, based in Mountain View, California, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

