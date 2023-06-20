Inundated with Camp Lejeune cases, government urges judges to speed up consolidation

Companies The United States Department Of Justice Follow

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has urged the federal judges overseeing the mass litigation involving water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to speed up their plan to manage the growing number of lawsuits.

Government attorneys defending against claims over the dangerous drinking water at the North Carolina base say that without a plan to manage the cases en masse, they face a Friday deadline to individually file replies in 663 separate lawsuits. Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuits are expected to make up one of the largest mass litigations in history. Nearly 1,000 contamination lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina so far.

In April, the four judges overseeing the cases in the Eastern District of North Carolina signed a joint order saying they would use a consolidation process to manage the cases, and they directed the plaintiffs' attorneys to put forward proposals for how to do it. Those plans were due at the end of May, and on Tuesday the court said unless it heard objections it would interview finalists for the leadership team at a future date.

For now, the cases have been distributed among the court's four judges. Three out of the four judges handling the cases have agreed to slow the timelines on their cases while the court considers a consolidation plan. But one judge, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle, has ordered his cases to move forward, the government said.

There's a "fundamental tension" between the judges' plan to consolidate the cases and Boyle's orders in his cases, the government said.

Boyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While waiting to hear from the court on consolidation, the government has filed answers in 198 cases and met with about 11 different plaintiff firms regarding more than 180 plaintiffs, the department attorneys said. A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden in August signed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which paved the way for claims over tainted water at Camp Lejeune. The Department of Health and Human Services has acknowledged that chemicals in the water, which was contaminated from 1953 to 1987, may have affected as many as one million people.

The PACT Act set up an administrative claims process for people to seek compensation from the Navy, but also allowed for lawsuits to be filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

More lawsuits are almost definitely on the way. Since the bill was signed, more than 70,000 administrative claims have been submitted to the Navy, the Justice Department said. As of early May, none of the claims or lawsuits had been resolved.

Under the law, claims that are not resolved administratively may be handled in federal litigation.

The bill did not lay out a process for the litigation to move forward, leaving it up to the four judges in North Carolina's Eastern District to determine.















