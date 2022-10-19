Investigator in Jan. 6 probe returns to law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Kevin Elliker was an investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 congressional panel

He previously probed the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville

He returned to the firm this month as a counsel in its issues and appeals practice















(Reuters) - An investigator for the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has returned to law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth in Richmond, Virginia.

Kevin Elliker most recently served as investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 Select Committee probing the Capitol riot by supporters of Donald Trump, a role he began in September 2021. He interviewed over 60 witnesses and worked on coordinating evidence for the panel's public hearings as part of his work on the committee, according to a firm press release.

Elliker declined to comment further to Reuters about his work on the committee, including on whether he was involved in conversations ahead of the panel's recent vote to subpoena former president Trump.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He said he previously worked with the committee's chief investigative counsel, Tim Heaphy, as part of the investigation into the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2019, and that Heaphy recruited Elliker to work on the Jan. 6 probe.

Elliker said the Jan. 6 investigation was similar to Charlottesville in that lawyers were trying to get as much information possible from witnesses about what took place, regardless of people's ideologies.

"That's something that as a lawyer you can never forget," he said. "That people, if you give them the opportunity to tell their side of the story, frequently will want to do that."

The select committee last week held what may have been its final public proceeding, and is set to release a report on its findings in the coming weeks. Elliker said it will be "gratifying" for the report to come out.

"The written report is itself sort of a culmination and hopefully is the ultimate full record, not just of our investigation, but hopefully the historical record for the future, for people to refer to, to understand exactly the facts and circumstances that led to that day," Elliker said.

Elliker was an associate at the 900-lawyer firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth beginning in 2016 and left in 2019 to join the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

His first day back at the firm as part of its issues and appeals practice was Oct. 10. Elliker said he was drawn back to the firm due to the relationships he formed when he previously worked there and plans to incorporate his experience as a government investigator into his practice.

Read more:

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

Review faults police response to Charlottesville far-right rally

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.