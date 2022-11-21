Iowa judicial nominating panel's gender quotas survive court challenge

Summary Lawsuit was backed by Pacific Legal Foundation

Judge calls Iowa law a permissible, remedial measure















(Reuters) - A federal judge has rejected a bid by a conservative legal group to block Iowa from enforcing a state law requiring an equal number of men and women from each of its congressional districts to serve on a commission that vets applicants to the state's highest courts.

Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose in Des Moines on Sunday declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by two would-be candidates to the commission backed by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, which called the law unconstitutional.

Pacific Legal Foundation declined to comment. A spokeswoman for outgoing Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, whose office defended the law, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a lawsuit filed in May, Rachel Raak Law and Micah Broekemeier argued the law violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause by barring them from competing in the state bar's January election to join the panel due to their genders.

Law, a realtor in Correctionville, wanted to run for one of the eight elected seats to the 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission in a district that by law is required to elect a man in 2023 after picking a woman for a six-year term in 2019.

Broekemeier, a U.S. Marine veteran in Iowa City, similarly wants to run for a seat that only women can hold on the commission, which recommends individuals to be appointed by the governor to the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

But Rose, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, said the sex-based classification was "permissible" in this instance to remediate the state bar's failure to elect women over a nearly 25-year period.

All women who served on the commission before 1987 were nominated by the state's governor and confirmed by the Senate to nine seats reserved for gubernatorial appointees, while none were elected by the Iowa State Bar Association, Rose said.

"The record shows women were eligible for, interested in, and qualified to be ISBA elected members on the Commission, but did not make it that far," Rose wrote. "The proper conclusion to draw is women were excluded based on sex."

Whether or not the state's remedial remained today after 35 years in effect was a "close question," Rose said.

But she said the plaintiffs had failed to establish the law was no longer necessary and that preliminarily enjoining it might under state law prevent Iowa from filling judicial vacancies pending the outcome of the case.

The case is Law v. Gast, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, No. 4:22-cv-00176.

For Law and Broekemeier: Anastasia P. Boden and Wencong Fa of Pacific Legal Foundation

For the state: Samuel Langholz and David Ranscht of the Iowa Department of Justice











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.