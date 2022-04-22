Iowa top court latest to reject insurance coverage for COVID biz losses

Summary

Summary Law firms Iowa Supreme Court rules against golf club seeking coverage for pandemic losses

Comes a day after Massachusetts' top court ruled for insurer The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Iowa's highest court on Friday became the second state supreme court to weigh in on whether businesses can recover losses they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic through insurance by ruling that a golf and country club could not.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Wakonda Club's inability to fully use its premises in Des Moines after the state restricted social gatherings and in-person dining in 2020 did not trigger coverage under its property insurance policy issued by a unit of Selective Insurance Group Inc.

The ruling marked the latest in a long line of defeats for businesses nationally who filed hundreds of lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in coverage after states imposed lockdowns and social gathering restrictions to slow the virus's spread.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Most of those rulings were by federal courts interpreting state law. Some businesses have urged state supreme courts, which have the final word on interpreting state laws, to "right a ship which has gone adrift," as Wakonda Club said in a brief.

The club sought coverage after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in March 2020 issued a proclamation closing all bars and restaurants from dine-in or in-person service. It later resumed limited, restricted in-person operations in May 2020.

The club argued it was entitled to coverage due to the governor's proclamation under an all-risk commercial property insurance policy as it amounted to a "direct physical loss of or damage to property," but Selective denied its claim.

But Justice Dana Oxley, writing for the 7-0 court, agreed Selective was off the hook, saying that Iowa law requires there to be a "physical aspect" to the loss of use of the property to satisfy the requirement of the club's policy.

"Proclamations like the one issued by Governor Reynolds were triggered by attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, not because facilities like Wakonda Club were in imminent danger of physical harm that would cause a loss of the property," she wrote.

James Carney, a lawyer for Wakonda Club at Carney & Appleby Law Firm, and Douglas Haag, a lawyer for Selective at Patterson Law Firm, did not respond to requests for comment.

The decision came a day after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a similar case ruled that three restaurants' losses likewise did not constitute property losses requiring coverage.

State supreme courts in Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin have heard arguments in COVID-19 insurance cases but have yet to rule.

The case is Wakonda Club v. Selective Insurance Company of America, Iowa Supreme Court, No. 21–0374.

For Wakonda Club: James Carney of Carney & Appleby Law Firm

For Selective: Douglas Haag of Patterson Law Firm

Read more:

In a first, Massachusetts top court rejects insurance for COVID business losses

Top Ohio court skeptical of insurance coverage for COVID business losses

Society Insurance, restaurants take Covid-19 coverage war to Wisc. high court

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.