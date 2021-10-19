Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

1 minute read

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye.

The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

"Ye" also was the name of the singer's 2018 album. He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means "you."

Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," named after his late mother Donda West. He has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West for about seven years. The pair are in the process of getting divorced, though they remain friendly and have been spotted together recently in public.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
Lessons from 2020’s improvised new associate orientation
Industry Insight
How Adobe moved beyond just tracking legal spend
Industry Insight
Facebook whistleblower claims may not amount to securities fraud
Industry Insight
“Pandora Papers” highlight anti-money laundering program risks for compliance officers