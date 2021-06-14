It’s retailers versus landlords as pandemic recedes

Law firms Seyfarth Shaw See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Restaurants and other retailers are seeking more assistance as they continue to try to overcome COVID shutdowns. We talk with an industry group, a large property manager and a partner at Seyfarth Shaw about what tenants are seeking and how landlords are responding as cases continue to fall in the U.S.