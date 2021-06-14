Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
It’s retailers versus landlords as pandemic recedes

(Reuters) - Restaurants and other retailers are seeking more assistance as they continue to try to overcome COVID shutdowns. We talk with an industry group, a large property manager and a partner at Seyfarth Shaw about what tenants are seeking and how landlords are responding as cases continue to fall in the U.S.

Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.

