It’s a 'return to normalcy' for law school admissions

Summary Number of applicants likely down about 2% this year

Slight increase in high LSAT scorers















June 2 (Reuters) - The pandemic-era law school applications frenzy is officially over.

The number of people applying to law school has dropped for the second straight year—further indication that the 13% applicant surge in 2021 was a COVID-19 one-off.

Law school applicants were down 2.4% over last year as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the Law School Admission Council. By that time last year, the council had received 96% of the applicant total. That means this cycle’s national applicant pool is likely to be slightly smaller than the previous year, which was 12% smaller than in 2021.

"It's a return to normalcy," said Susan Krinsky, the council’s executive vice president for operations. "It's very consistent with the last five years except for 2021."

During that period, the number of applicants remained fairly steady, with anywhere from 57,00 to 64,000 applying to law schools each year.

Krinsky said there could still be a small applicant bump later this month when scores from the June 9 administration of the Law School Admission Test are released because 3,400 more people are registered to take the test than the previous year. The bulk of those test takers are likely people who have already applied for the fall and are hoping to get a higher score to improve their financial aid offers, or people getting an early start to the next application cycle. But a small number may be late applicants for the fall, Krinsky said.

The unprecedented year-over-year increase in people applying to law school in 2021, according to legal industry experts, was the culmination of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of the entry-level job market for college graduates, national protests over racial inequality sparked by the murder of George Floyd, and the presidency of Donald Trump, making that year among the most competitive on record. But applicants fell off sharply in 2022, returning law schools to more historic norms.

The law school applicant pool continues to become more diverse, Krinsky noted. Applicants of color currently make up 46.5% of the pool, compared with slightly more than 45% last year, she noted.

And the number of people applying with the LSAT scores of 170 to 180—the highest possible—is up slightly over last year, meaning competition has remained stiff to get into the most elite schools, said law school admission consultant Mike Spivey.

"It's a buyer's market for those schools looking at 170 and above, but it has been a more forgiving cycle below 170," he said.

Read more:

Law school applicant pool shrinks after blockbuster 2021

Law school applicants surge 13%, biggest increase since dot-com bubble











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.