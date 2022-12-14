Jan. 6 committee investigator returns to law firm McGuireWoods

Companies Mcguirewoods Llp Follow















(Reuters) - Law firm McGuireWoods has rehired an attorney who served on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Casey Lucier, who served as investigative counsel to the U.S. House committee, will be based in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, as a partner in McGuireWoods’ government investigations and white-collar practice.

Her work with the committee focused on pressure then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies exerted on Vice President Mike Pence and state and local officials following the 2020 election, as well as the plan to create alternate slates of pro-Trump electors in states won by President Joe Biden, according to a press release from the firm.

“We had a lot of work to do in a short period of time, but it was really rewarding to work on these issues with members of the committee, who are all dedicated and committed to the investigation,” Lucier said.

Lucier also contributed to the committee’s final report, which she declined to discuss ahead of its anticipated release next week.

“Casey’s experience in such a sensitive, high-profile investigation strengthens our deep bench and will have enormous value to clients navigating government enforcement challenges, including congressional inquiries,” Noreen Kelly, chair of the firm’s white-collar department, said in a statement.

Lucier worked at McGuireWoods prior to joining the committee in October 2021, advising clients on antitrust matters, internal investigations and corporate compliance. She noted that antitrust issues have received bipartisan attention in recent years, and the U.S. Justice Department is putting a focus on agreements between companies to fix wages and not hire competitors’ employees.

She is at least the fourth Jan. 6 committee investigator to join a private law firm in recent weeks, as the panel wraps up its investigation. The probe is set to end with the arrival of a new Congress next month.

Committee lawyers have joined law firms Hunton Andrews Kurth, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Jenner & Block.

