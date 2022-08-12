Jenner & Block recruits U.S. House lawyer who defended Jan. 6 committee

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block said Friday it is hiring a former House of Representatives lawyer in Washington, D.C., who defended the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Michelle Kallen, a former solicitor general of Virginia, will join Chicago-founded Jenner's appellate and Supreme Court practice as a partner on Sept. 6. She left the House’s Office of General Counsel last week, according to court filings.

House general counsel Douglas Letter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kallen's exit.

Kallen’s cases at the House included opposing an effort by Trump lawyer John Eastman to shield emails from the Jan. 6 committee.

She was one of the lawyers who signed a filing in March alleging that the committee has evidence that Trump committed crimes in connection with the Capitol riots.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Jan. 6 congressional probe as politically motivated. He has repeatedly denied doing anything illegal in relation to the Jan. 6 attack.

Kallen also successfully argued against an attempt by former Trump aide Steve Bannon to subpoena 16 lawmakers and Congressional staffers. Bannon had sought the subpoenas ahead of his criminal trial for contempt of Congress. A federal jury in Washington last month found him guilty.

Kallen said she joined the House in February after leaving the Virginia solicitor general’s office and planned to work there temporarily before joining a law firm. She said she started during an especially busy period for the office, as it faced dozens of lawsuits from figures subpoenaed in the Jan. 6 investigation.

Kallen said her experience in the Virginia and House offices have prepared her to also work in Jenner’s government controversies practice, which advises entities that are facing potentially major crises or public scrutiny, including government inquiries.

She also said she plans to get involved in Jenner’s task force that focuses on issues like abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

Jenner lawyers previously assisted the House in its lawsuit to compel testimony from Trump White House counsel Don McGahn.

The House general counsel's office, which represents the legislative body's interests in court, has seen an unprecedented amount of work since Democrats took control of the House in 2019.

Letter, a 40-year veteran of the Justice Department, has overseen litigation over subpoenas seeking Trump’s tax records.

Some of the cases over Trump’s tax papers are still ongoing, on top of the litigation over the Jan. 6 subpoenas.

