Jenner, Chicago landlord end lawsuits over unpaid rent

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Heitman subsidiary sued Jenner over more than $3.7 million in unpaid rent

Jenner countered it was owed more than $840,000 in credits after lockdowns made its headquarters unusable The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block and the landlord of its Chicago headquarters on Thursday announced they've settled dueling claims stemming from Jenner's refusal to pay rent on its office at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenner and Hart 353 North Clark LLC, a subsidiary of the real estate firm Heitman LLC, informed Cook County Circuit Judge Jerry Esrig Thursday morning that they had reached a confidential settlement agreement, and would pay for their own attorneys and costs.

The joint statement from Jenner and Heitman did not disclose the terms of the settlement.

"The parties have reached a mutually beneficial resolution to this matter and look forward to a strong relationship going forward," the statement said. "Heitman is pleased to have Jenner & Block, an AmLaw 100 law firm that has been part of Chicago’s community for more than 100 years, as an anchor tenant at 353 N. Clark for the foreseeable future, and Jenner & Block is pleased to continue to base its Chicago headquarters in one of Chicago’s most well-designed and professionally operated buildings."

As an anchor tenant of the North Clark building in Chicago's River North neighborhood, Jenner said in a court filing it had more than 579 individuals working on nine floors across 270,000 square feet.

Heitman sued Jenner in May 2020, alleging that the law firm failed to pay it more than $3.7 million in rent during the months of April and May 2020.

Jenner filed its counterclaims a month later, asserting that its landlord actually owes the firm more than $840,000 in credits because the firm was unable to use its Chicago office at the start of the pandemic.

Thursday's joint filing in Cook County Circuit Court said both sets of claims were being dropped.

Jenner was represented by its own attorneys, while Heitman turned to a team from Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

The case is Hart 353 North Clark LLC v. Jenner & Block LLP, Cook County Circuit Court, No. 2020-L-005476.

For Hart 353 North Clark LLC: John Riccione, William Serritella and Brianna Skelly of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

For Jenner & Block: David Bradford, David Jimenez-Ekman and Andrew Vail of Jenner & Block LLP

Read More:

Jenner & Block, landlord tussle in rent lawsuit as law firm lease tensions rise

Jenner & Block says landlord owes it money over pandemic, not other way around

Chicago landlord sues Jenner & Block over $3.8 mln in unpaid rent, charges

Reporting by David Thomas