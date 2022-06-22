Jones Day lawyer who worked for Bill Barr in Jan. 6 probe switches firms

Summary

(Reuters) - Former Jones Day partner Eric Synder, who recently advised former U.S. Attorney General William Barr before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has moved to law firm McGuireWoods.

Richmond, Virginia-founded McGuireWoods said Wednesday the former federal prosecutor has joined the 1,100-lawyer firm's government investigations and white collar litigation team as a New York-based partner.

Snyder and Jones Day partner Noel Francisco advised Barr when he met with the bipartisan U.S. House committee leading the investigation of the deadly attack by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The committee played a video clip of Barr's questioning at its first public hearing earlier this month.

Francisco is a former Trump-era U.S. solicitor general who now leads Jones Day's Washington, D.C., office.

A spokesperson for Jones Day didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on Synder's departure.

Jones Day worked as outside counsel for Trump's presidential election campaigns. Several former Jones Day lawyers also served in Trump's administration.

Snyder was previously an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, McGuireWoods said. He also was senior counsel at the U.S. Department of State managing its response to the congressional investigation into the 2012 attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, the firm said.

