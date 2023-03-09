Joshua trees denied endangered species protection by Biden admin.

Summary Analysis found significant threats unlikely in next 50 years

March 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday declined to protect Joshua trees under the Endangered Species Act, despite concerns from environmentalists that climate change could spur severe habitat loss by the end of the century.

The decision from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which was published in the Federal Register, said the trees were unlikely to be significantly threatened in the next 50 years. The agency said there isn’t reliable data available on most threats beyond that timeline.

The decision doubles down on a 2019 analysis by the agency that found protections weren't needed for the Southwestern trees, which were once used by indigenous peoples to weave baskets and sandals and are today prominent cultural symbols cited in art, music and spiritual practices.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright in Los Angeles rejected those findings in 2021, saying the government’s review of threats wasn’t based on the best available science. He vacated the agency's 2019 decision and sent it back for further review.

Wright's order came after environmental groups including WildEarth Guardians, which originally asked the agency to consider protecting the trees in 2015, sued. They claimed the trees are threatened by climate change, drought, development and other environmental threats like invasive grasses that fuel wildfires.

“We’re incredibly disappointed that the government, once again, has failed to afford future generations of Joshua trees the federal protections and help they need,” said Jennifer Schwartz, an attorney at WildEarth Guardians, in a statement.

The group said it is considering further legal action.

Reporting by Clark Mindock











