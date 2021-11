Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are prepared at the Bradfield Community Center in Lima, Ohio, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccination rule for healthcare workers and applied the ruling nationwide where the mandate was still in effect, according to a court ruling.

