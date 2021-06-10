Judge dismisses Lin Wood's lawsuit against the Georgia state bar

Attorney L. Lin Wood speaks during a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Conservative attorney and alleged conspiracy theorist L. Lin Wood is appealing an Atlanta federal judge's decision to toss his lawsuit against the Georgia state bar over its demands that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

Wood on Wednesday notified the court that he is appealing U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten's dismissal of his lawsuit to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Batten, in a nine-page order issued Wednesday, found that Wood did not cite case law backing his arguments.

Batten also said that federal court is not the proper jurisdiction for Wood's lawsuit and that his claims against the state bar can only be heard by the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Wood's co-counsel, Ibrahim Reyes of Florida-based Reyes Lawyers, said Georgia's high court declined to accept jurisdiction, meaning "no adequate forum exists" for Wood to challenge the state bar and its "bad faith" request.

Wood, via the Telegram messaging app, on Wednesday wrote that he will "never quit fighting against a corrupt legal system and the corrupt, politically agenda-driven State Bar of Georgia."

Wood repeatedly pushed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia state bar in May launched an investigation into Wood after he allegedly attacked two of his former colleagues, as well as embraced conspiracy theories and called for the execution of the former U.S. vice president.

As part of its investigation, the bar wants Wood to undergo a mental health examination, something the conservative attorney has argued violates his First Amendment rights. The state bar said Wood would not lose his law license if he failed to be evaluated, but he could lose it at the end of the disciplinary investigation.

A spokeswoman for the state bar did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is L. Lin Wood, Jr., v. Paula Frederick, et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, 1:21-cv-011169.

For Lin Wood: Lin Wood pro se; Ibrahim Reyes of Reyes Lawyers; and Larry Crain of Crain Law Group

For defendants: Robert Goldstucker and Patrick Arndt of Nall & Miller

