Judge doesn't need historian to review gun law, say prosecutors, defense counsel

(Reuters) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers are in rare agreement that a federal judge in Mississippi should not take the unusual step of appointing a historian to help him decide whether a federal firearms law complies with the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in June expanding gun rights.

The opposing sides in briefs filed on Monday laid out their views after U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves in a blistering opinion in October criticized the Supreme Court's ruling, which changed the framework courts must use to evaluate gun regulations.

That decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. The 6-3 ruling powered by the court's conservative majority instructed courts going forward to undertake a review of history to determine if gun restrictions are "consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation."

The ruling has led to a series of lower-court decisions declaring various gun restrictions unconstitutional and provided the grounds for a criminal defendant before Reeves in Jackson, Mississippi, Jesse Bullock, to challenge the federal ban on felons possessing firearms.

In an Oct. 27 opinion, Reeves, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, faulted the Supreme Court's history requirement, saying he and other judges were not "trained historians."

"And we are not experts in what white, wealthy, and male property owners thought about firearms regulation in 1791," Reeves, who is Black, wrote. "Yet we are now expected to play historian in the name of constitutional adjudication."

Reeves then asked the parties whether he should appoint a historian as a consultant to help him "identify and sift through authoritative sources on founding‐era firearms restrictions" as he weighed tossing the criminal case against Bullock.

But in filings late Monday, both sides said a historian was "unnecessary," with prosecutors saying the judge should look to the parties themselves to provide support for their positions on whether the statute is constitutional.

Bullock's lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Michael Scott, said appointing a historian would wrongly relieve the government of its burden to establish the law was constitutional.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Department of Justice also raised a prospect they did not desire: Other judges following Reeves' lead.

"The prospect of judges in all 94 federal judicial districts retaining a historian would be an expensive proposition and a departure from the typical reliance on the parties to provide support for their legal positions," prosecutors wrote.

The case is United States v. Bullock, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, No. 3:18-cr-00165.

For the United States: Gaines Cleveland and Jessica Terrill of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi

For Bullock: Michael Scott of the Office of the Public Defender

