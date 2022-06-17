Judge Michael Kanne of the 7th Circuit dead at 83

The judge's chair (C), the witness stand (R) and stenographer's desk (L) are seen in court room 422 of the New York Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street February 3, 2012. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Kanne previously announced, and then rescinded, senior status

Opens another vacancy on Chicago-based 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - Judge Michael Kanne of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals died Thursday at 83, the court announced.

Kanne, who was appointed to the Northern District of Indiana by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 and was elevated to the 7th Circuit by 1987, died at home with his wife, according to the court. Before his appointment to the federal bench, Kanne had served as a trial judge in Indiana's 30th Judicial Circuit. He graduated from Indiana University's Maurer School of Law in 1962.

"He was a devoted husband and father, a respected judge, a proud Hoosier and a patriotic public servant," 7th Circuit Chief Judge Diane Sykes said in a statement. "He leaves tremendous legal and human legacies and will be greatly missed."

Kanne's death leaves a vacancy on the 7th Circuit. He had announced his intention to take senior status in 2018, which would have opened his seat for then-President Donald Trump to fill. However, he later rescinded that decision and chose to remain on active status.

Politico reported in 2019 that Kanne had planned to take senior status after being told one of his former clerks, Indiana Solicitor General Tom Fisher, would be appointed to his seat.

Kanne reversed course after then-Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, scuttled Fisher's nomination over concerns that it would draw attention to politically fraught cases he had argued for the state, including Pence's attempt to stop Syrian refugees from settling there, according to Politico.

Biden has so far filled 16 federal appeals court vacancies, including one on the 7th Circuit, with another 14 nominations pending in the Senate, including two in the 7th Circuit.

