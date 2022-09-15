Judge nixes lead plaintiff in Credit Suisse fraud case. Are shareholders better off?

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn refused this week to appoint the only Credit Suisse Group AG shareholder who sought to lead a securities class action alleging that the bank failed to warn investors about the risk of its portfolio of loans to Russian oligarchs. The plaintiffs' firm that filed the case, Pomerantz, has said that the class action will probably now have to be dismissed.

Are Credit Suisse shareholders better off if it is?

That’s the cosmic question I have after reading briefs from Pomerantz and the bank, as well as the Sept. 12 opinion in which U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann concluded that Pomerantz’s client -- who claimed losses of only $672 from Credit Suisse’s alleged deception – could not adequately represent the interests of the class.

There is no doubt whatsoever that Mann’s decision is a boon to the bank, which opposed the appointment of the prospective lead plaintiff, Yansi Jimenez. Credit Suisse shares fell by 21 cents, or about 2.5%, last March, after a Congressional oversight committee sent the bank a letter expressing concerns about loans secured by private jets and yachts owned by Russians potentially subject to sanctions. Now it looks like the bank won’t have to defend a class action stemming from that modest dip in its share price.

The judicial system is probably better off, too. If the case had proceeded to class certification, Credit Suisse would have raised challenges to the lead plaintiff’s ability to represent the class, given his minimal stake in the outcome. (The bank pegged Jimenez's maximum loss at $42, not even the $672 he alleged.) By rejecting the proposed lead candidate at the outset, the court saved itself the trouble of overseeing a class action that may well have been uncertifiable.

Mann’s ruling also seems to hew to Congress’ vision for securities class actions. As the magistrate explained, when Congress enacted the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act back in 1995, lawmakers explicitly billed the legislation as an instrument to wrest control of shareholder class actions away from plaintiffs' lawyers and give it instead to investors.

In the Credit Suisse case, Mann said, there was no evidence that Jimenez was driving the case. In fact, she said, all signs indicated otherwise. The magistrate had asked Pomerantz to file its retainer and fee agreement with Jimenez. The document is under seal, but according to the judge, Jimenez and Pomerantz apparently signed the agreement only after Mann asked to see it – and it contained a fee provision “strongly favoring counsel over the putative class.” That, the judge said, was a strong sign that Jimenez “lacks the interest and incentive to effectively manage his counsel and the litigation on behalf of putative members of the class.”

Credit Suisse’s lawyers at Cahill Gordon & Reindel argued that the bank’s shareholders had effectively voted with their feet against this class action. The case was filed in April, on behalf of a shareholder with a much bigger stake than Jimenez. That shareholder, also a Pomerantz client, withdrew from lead plaintiff consideration, citing his professional obligations and frequent travel. And despite public notice of the case – including alerts about the class action from several shareholder firms – Jimenez was the only investor who stepped up.

When no one with a meaningful financial interest in the outcome is willing to lead the litigation, Cahill said, that’s good reason to question the merits of the case. (Cahill’s Herbert Washer, Sheila Ramesh and Adam Mintz didn’t respond to my query.)

Pomerantz’s Jeremy Lieberman also did not respond to my email query. But the firm’s argument throughout the lead plaintiff selection process has basically been that the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act does not give judges discretion to reject a qualified lead plaintiffs' candidate whose appointment is not opposed by any other shareholder.

In a brief responding to the bank’s opposition to Jimenez’s appointment, Pomerantz said Jimenez had certified his losses during the proposed class period and had attested in a declaration to his willingness to lead the case. That’s what the Private Securities Litigation Act requires of a lead plaintiff, Pomerantz said. It would be unprecedented, according to the shareholder firm, for the court to reject a candidate who meets the statutory criteria, is unopposed by other shareholders and has not otherwise engaged in disqualifying conduct.

In fact, Pomerantz said, the whole purpose of shareholder class actions is to aggregate investors’ small claims. So, the firm argued, “it would be counterintuitive and at odds with that purpose to find a class representative inadequate because his loss was somehow too small.”

Mann found, however, that lead plaintiffs in securities class actions must also satisfy the federal rules of class action procedure, which require that they be deemed adequate to represent the interests of other members of the class. Jimenez was not adequate, she said, because the class could not count on him to stand up for shareholders if their interests diverged from Pomerantz’s.

Meanwhile, the judge said, there’s nothing stopping shareholders from asserting their claims individually. Credit Suisse, for its part, said that there’s still plenty of time, under the statute of limitations for securities fraud, for a different shareholder to refile a class action raising similar accusations.

So are shareholders better off for the rejection of Jimenez and the likely end of this case? I’m torn, frankly. I agree that it would indeed have been inefficient to allow plaintiffs to proceed to class certification with an inadequate class representative. I also agree with Cahill’s point that if this were a great case, someone with a significant stake would likely have stepped up. Institutional investors and the shareholder firms that advise them are experts at evaluating litigation prospects. It’s telling that none of them bit at the allegations here.

But we’ll probably never know the merits. And I can’t let go of the idea that the investing public is at least a little bit less knowledgeable as a result.

