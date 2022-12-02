Judge says billionaire Ng Lap Seng owes $1.9 mln in legal fees

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Kirkland & Ellis LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge has ordered billionaire Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng to pay his former lawyers more than $1.9 million in legal fees stemming from his criminal bribery case.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Thursday said Ng had signed valid agreements to pay $6 million in fees to the Law Firm of Hugh H. Mo. Hellerstein found that the Mo firm provided unique services and the fee it charged was not excessive.

Ng had also tried to claw back the $4.1 million he had already paid the Mo firm, but Hellerstein rejected his arguments that the Mo firm broke its contract or did not perform agreed-on legal services.

"Ng is a sophisticated businessman with experience working with, and paying for the services of, other American lawyers," Hellerstein wrote. "Ng understood the terms of the retainer agreement and agreed to its terms."

Mo, the namesake founder of the firm, said he was gratified by the bench ruling "because my career of a lawyer with 46 years as a litigator was put on the line."

Ng's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bench trial before Hellerstein lasted nine days and was spread across three months.

Ng retained the Mo firm days after he was arrested in October 2015 for bribing two United Nations ambassadors as he sought to construct a multibillion-dollar conference center in Macau. He was convicted in Manhattan federal court in July 2017.

The Mo firm said that six months before the trial began Ng began retaining lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis, including then-partner Viet Dinh, who provided their own legal advice and engaged in plea negotiations with the U.S. government, acting as Ng's "shadow counsel." Dinh is now chief legal and policy officer for Fox Corp.

Kirkland observed Ng's trial and then acted as counsel for his post-conviction proceedings and appeals. The firm was not a defendant in the Mo firm's lawsuit. A Kirkland spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ng was sentenced to four years in prison, but he was released early in March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:

U.S. judge orders Macau billionaire' s early prison release

Convicted billionaire Ng Lap Seng sued over $1.9 million legal bill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.