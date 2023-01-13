Judge sentences abortion rights protesters who disrupted U.S. Supreme Court















(Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday sentenced three women to unsupervised probation and barred them from entering the U.S. Supreme Court's grounds during its 2023 term year after they disrupted arguments last fall to protest the high court's ruling overturning the national right to abortion.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Emily Patterson, Nicole Enfield and Rolande Baker to unsupervised probation until June 30, 2023, after they pleaded guilty to breaking a law against speeches and objectionable language in the court's building.

"I don't condone what was done here, but I do understand it," Mehta told the women. He said the United States has a "history of civil disobedience which has changed the fabric of our nation."

He said he believed the 30 hours the women were detained following their arrests would deter them and others from similar actions, but he said he legally had to impose a period of probation in order to bar them from the court's grounds.

The women were arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, after individually standing up and speaking out against the June abortion ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, during oral arguments in an unrelated case, according to court filings and audio of the arguments.

National protests erupted after a draft version of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs was leaked last April, and again after the court issued its ruling in June. The ruling left regulation of abortion up to individual states, overturning the court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Federal prosecutors had sought a year of probation for each of the defendants, as well as an order requiring them to stay away from the Supreme Court building and grounds in Washington.

At Friday's sentencing, the three women said they accepted responsibility for their actions but believed they were participating in the country's history of non-violent civil disobedience against "immoral" laws.

Baker's attorney with the federal public defender's office in D.C. argued that a year of probation was unfair compared to shorter sentences given to people who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.